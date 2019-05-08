AP Board Class 10th Results 2019: Board likely to declare results on May 10: Students can check their class 10th results online through the official website @bseap.org. In 2018, around 6 lakh students had appeared for the AP Board class 10th. The pass percentage was 94.48 per cent.

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh is likely to announce the Class 10th results before May 10, 2019. As per reports, the board is likely to declare the class 10th results on Friday this week. Students can check their class 10th results online through the official website @bseap.org. In 2018, around 6 lakh students had appeared for the AP Board class 10th. The pass percentage was 94.48 per cent. The AP Board had conducted the class 10th results from March 18 to April 2, 2019.

How to check class 10th results:

1. Click on the official website @ bseap.org.

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter Date of birth and Roll Number

4. Click on the submit

5. Download the result and take out the print out for future reference.

Latest news updates like the result declaration date, changes in announcement schedule, online checking procedure etc will be notified on the official website. Students can also receive updates directly in their phones by providing email id and mobile number in the form available at the official website.

