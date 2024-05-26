BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024 : 96.07% Pass Check Scores On bseodisha.ac.in

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has announced the much-anticipated Class 10 results for 2024. With over 5.5 lakh students having appeared for the exams, the results were declared through a press conference at 10:30 AM. This article provides all the essential details and steps for students to check their results, revaluation process, and compartment exams.

How to Check BSE Odisha 10th Results Online

Students can access their scorecards on the official BSE Odisha websites: [bseodisha.ac.in](http://bseodisha.ac.in) and [orissaresults.nic.in](http://orissaresults.nic.in). The result links will be activated at 11:30 AM, while school heads can download the results using their user IDs and passwords starting from 12:30 PM.

Steps to Check Results:

1. Visit the official website [bseodisha.ac.in](http://bseodisha.ac.in) or [orissaresults.nic.in](http://orissaresults.nic.in).

2. Click on the link for Class 10 results.

3. Enter your roll number, registration number, and date of birth.

4. Submit the details to view your result.

5. Save and download the result for future reference.

Checking Results via SMS

Students can also receive their results via SMS:

1. Open the messaging app on your phone.

2. Compose a new message in the format: `OR10 <Roll Number>`.

3. Send the message to 5676750.

4. The result will be sent to your mobile number.

Compartment Exams for Unsuccessful Candidates

Students who do not pass the BSE Odisha Class 10 exams on their first attempt can appear for the compartment exams. Details about the schedule and process will be shared by the board soon.

Revaluation Process

After the results are declared, students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for a revaluation. This offers an opportunity to have their answer sheets rechecked for any possible errors in marking.

Examination Overview

The BSE Odisha Class 10 examinations were conducted across 3,047 centers in the state. In 2023, the pass rates were impressive with an overall pass percentage of 96.04%. Specifically, 2,53,633 male students and 2,58,827 female students cleared the exams, with girls outperforming boys at a pass percentage of 97.05% compared to 95.75% for boys.

Historical Performance

In the previous year’s exams, over 3,000 schools achieved a 100% pass rate. The grade distribution was as follows:

– A1: 4,158 students

– A2: 29,838 students

– B1: 77,567 students

– B2: 1,18,750 students

– C: 1,22,271 students

– D: 95,934 students

– E: 62,791 students

– Fail: 8,585 students

Official Announcements

This year, the results were announced without a press conference. Instead, a press release was issued by BSE Odisha detailing the pass percentages and other statistical data. Students were advised to keep their roll numbers and registration details ready to access their results promptly.

Future Examinations

The Odisha CHSE (Class 12) results are also set to be announced later today, providing a complete overview of the state’s academic performance for the year.

The BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024 has been eagerly awaited by students and parents alike. With the results now available online and through SMS, students have multiple options to check their performance. The compartment exams offer a second chance for those who did not clear the exams, while the revaluation process ensures fairness in marking. Congratulations to all successful candidates and best of luck to those preparing for the compartment exams.

