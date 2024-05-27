JEE Advanced 2024 Wraps Up: Verify Results And Seat Allocation Timeline

The Joint Entrance Examination – Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2024, a crucial step for aspiring engineers and architects, was conducted on May 26 in two sessions.

With the first session from 9am to 12 noon and the second session from 2.30pm to 5.30pm, students underwent a rigorous examination process.

The question paper for the exam has been released and is accessible on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Results and Answer Keys:

Students eagerly awaiting their results can mark their calendars for May 31 when the response sheets will be released. Following this, provisional answer keys will be made available on June 2. Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections to the provisional answers between June 2 and June 3. The final answer key and results of JEE Advanced 2024 are scheduled for publication on June 9.

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024:

For those inclined towards architecture, registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 will commence on June 9 and conclude on June 10. The AAT 2024 is set to take place on June 12 from 9am to 12 noon, with results expected by June 14.

Admission Process and Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2024:

Through the JEE (Advanced) exam, the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) offer admission to various undergraduate programmes. These programmes include Bachelor’s degrees, Integrated Master’s degrees, and Bachelor-Master Dual degrees in fields like Engineering, Sciences, and Architecture. Notably, students enrolled in dual degree programmes receive both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees upon completing the required coursework.

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2024 process, commencing on June 10 at 5pm, facilitates admissions to 118 institutes for the academic year 2023-24. These institutes include 23 IITs, 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), IIEST Shibpur, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and 38 other Government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Academic Programmes and Duration:

Academic programmes at IITs vary in duration and scope. From the traditional four-year BTech programme to the five-year BArch and Dual Degree BTech-MTech programmes, students have a wide array of options to pursue their academic interests. Other institutes, such as the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), also offer unique programmes for JEE Advanced qualifiers.

Other Institutes Utilizing JEE (Advanced) Rank:

Apart from the IITs, several prestigious institutes utilize JEE (Advanced) ranks for admission. These include the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located across India, the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, and more. Candidates interested in these institutes should reach out directly for additional admission information.

As the JEE Advanced 2024 journey progresses, students and aspirants are encouraged to stay updated with important dates, results, and admission processes. With opportunities spanning various academic disciplines and institutions, the path to higher education in engineering and architecture awaits the dedicated and driven minds of tomorrow.

