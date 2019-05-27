As per reports, a total of 8581 ADO's will be hired through this drive. Candidates can apply for the post from May 20 to June 9, 2019. The process of recruitment has been started.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is hiring for the posts of LIC Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) recruitment 2019. The candidates can apply for the posts through the official website @licindia.in. The last date for the online application of this recruitment drive will be June 9, 2019. As per reports, a total of 8581 ADO’s will be hired through this drive. Candidates can apply for the post from May 20 to June 9, 2019. The process of recruitment has been started.

Vacancy details:

Central Zonal Office (Bhopal): 525 Posts

Eastern Zonal Office (Kolkata): 922 Posts

East Central Zonal Office (Patna): 701 Posts

Northern Zonal Office (New Delhi): 1130 Posts

North Central Zonal Office (Kanpur): 1042 Posts

Southern Zonal Office (Chennai): 1257 Posts

South Central Zonal Office (Hyderabad): 1251 Posts

Western Zonal Office (Mumbai): 1753 Posts

Educational Qualification:

For Employees category and Agents category in both Urban and Rural area- Applicant shall possess the Bachelor’s Degree of a University in India established under a statute or approved for the purpose or the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai. An applicant from others category for recruitment as an Apprentice Development Officer in both Urban and Rural area shall possess the Bachelor’s Degree of a University in India established under a statute or approved for the purpose or the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.

Candidates need to pay Rs 50 – for the SC/ST categories. For the general category, the fee is Rs 600.

Candidates who will be appointed as Apprentice Development Officer will have to undergo medical examination where the Medical Examination will confirm him/her to be medically fit. For more related details, candidates can visit the official site of LIC.

The paper will consist of a preliminary exam, main exam and interview process. The prelims exam will have 100 questions of 70 marks and the exam duration is 60 minutes.

