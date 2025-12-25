LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Boko Haram news bcci Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack Boko Haram news bcci Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack Boko Haram news bcci Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack Boko Haram news bcci Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Boko Haram news bcci Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack Boko Haram news bcci Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack Boko Haram news bcci Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack Boko Haram news bcci Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
Home > World > Nigeria Mosque Attack: Deadly Explosion Kills Worshippers In Maiduguri During Evening Prayers, Highlights Boko Haram And ISWAP Tensions

Nigeria Mosque Attack: Deadly Explosion Kills Worshippers In Maiduguri During Evening Prayers, Highlights Boko Haram And ISWAP Tensions

A mosque in Maiduguri’s Gamboru market was bombed, killing seven. Authorities investigate, residents fear further attacks, and security forces patrol amid ongoing insurgency threats from Boko Haram and ISWAP in northeast Nigeria.

Nigeria Mosque Attack: Deadly Explosion Kills Worshippers in Maiduguri
Nigeria Mosque Attack: Deadly Explosion Kills Worshippers in Maiduguri

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Last updated: December 25, 2025 03:02:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nigeria Mosque Attack: Deadly Explosion Kills Worshippers In Maiduguri During Evening Prayers, Highlights Boko Haram And ISWAP Tensions

Maiduguri Bombs Mosque Killing People

On Wednesday evening, a mosque in the Gamboru market of Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria, was torn apart in an explosion that took the lives of at least seven worshippers, according to reports. The explosion occurred when Muslim believers had gathered for evening prayers around 6:00 pm local time. Chaos ensued as people attempted to escape, with victims rushed to local hospitals for treatment. Videos from the scene showed a bleeding person writhing on the floor and bodies covered with sheets, highlighting the sheer scale of the tragedy.

You Might Be Interested In

No organization has claimed responsibility for the attack. Anti-jihadist militia leader Babakura Kolo stated that the incident appeared to be a bomb attack, possibly targeting people inside the mosque during prayers. Other witnesses suggested it could have been a suicide bombing, though the exact nature and placement of the device have not been verified. Police confirmed the explosion and reported that an explosive ordnance disposal team was called to the scene to conduct further investigations.

The Violent Past Of Maiduguri

Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, has long been affected by insurgencies instigated by jihadist organizations such as Boko Haram and its affiliate, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). While the city itself has not seen a large-scale attack in recent years, the surrounding region has endured nearly two decades of violence, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions across northeastern Nigeria. Following this latest attack, security forces remain on high alert as authorities strive to protect residents.

Casualties And Response

Reports on casualties are inconsistent. Mosque leader Malam Abuna Yusuf reported eight fatalities, while Kolo confirmed seven deaths. The official number of injured has not been released, but eyewitnesses indicated that many victims were taken to hospitals for emergency care. Local and international security organizations have advised people to avoid the Gamboru market area due to ongoing security concerns.

Current Investigation And Community Awareness

Police continue to investigate the cause of the explosion, though limited information has been shared. Fear and anxiety have spread among residents, with many avoiding public spaces since the incident. Authorities are working to determine whether this explosion was an isolated event or part of a larger threat in the region. Security personnel continue to patrol key areas to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of the community.

(With Inputs From Reuters, Reports, Releases, ‘X’)

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 3:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Boko Haram newsGamboru market explosionhome-hero-pos-1insurgency NigeriaISWAP violenceMaiduguri attacksMaiduguri mosque bombingmosque blast newsNigeria mosque attackNigeria security alertnortheast Nigeria terrorism

RELATED News

Is Steam Down? Gamers Worldwide Hit By E502 L3 Errors On Christmas Eve

India Condemns Demolition Of Lord Vishnu Statue Near Thailand–Cambodia Border: ‘Such Disrespectful Acts Hurt The Sentiments Of…’

Amid Bangladesh Crisis, 21-Year-Old Killed After Petrol Bomb Thrown At Moghbazar Flyover In Dhaka

30 Indian Truckers Arrested By US Border Agents For Driving Semitrucks Illegally In California, What’s Behind The Crackdown, Operation Highway Sentinel Explained

Is The Russia-Ukraine War Coming To An End? Zelenskyy Reveals New 20-point US-led Plan To Resolve The Conflict: What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Merry Christmas 2025: Greetings And Wishes To Celebrate Xmas With Loved Ones

Delhi Christmas Traffic Alert: Plan Your Route Around South Delhi Malls, Beat Festive Congestion; Here’s Full List Of Affected Areas And Diversions

Gold vs Silver 2026: Which Metal Will Rule Your Portfolio And Deliver Higher Returns In Coming Year?

US Stock Market Holiday: Is Wall Street Closed On December 25 For Christmas?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: ‘Richest Board’ BCCI Gets Slammed For Sharing Poor Quality Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Centuries, Fans Ask, ‘Was This Recorded On Nokia?’

Tommy Shelby Is Back: ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ Teaser Unveils Cillian Murphy’s Fierce Return; Fans Say ‘Can’t Wait To See’

As Aravalli Row Intensifies, Centre Bans New Mining Leases Across Entire Range, Reveals Big Conservation Plan

Who Are The Owners Of Al Hind Air And FlyExpress? Two New Flight Carriers Get Green Light For Operations After Indigo Fiasco

Nidhhi Agerwal Breaks Silence In BOLD Statement After Actor Sivaji Says Her Dress ‘Provoked’ Mob, Says ‘Blaming the Victim Is…’

Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Thackeray Brothers Ahead Of Upcoming BMC Polls, Calls Their Alliance ‘Opportunistic’

Nigeria Mosque Attack: Deadly Explosion Kills Worshippers In Maiduguri During Evening Prayers, Highlights Boko Haram And ISWAP Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nigeria Mosque Attack: Deadly Explosion Kills Worshippers In Maiduguri During Evening Prayers, Highlights Boko Haram And ISWAP Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nigeria Mosque Attack: Deadly Explosion Kills Worshippers In Maiduguri During Evening Prayers, Highlights Boko Haram And ISWAP Tensions
Nigeria Mosque Attack: Deadly Explosion Kills Worshippers In Maiduguri During Evening Prayers, Highlights Boko Haram And ISWAP Tensions
Nigeria Mosque Attack: Deadly Explosion Kills Worshippers In Maiduguri During Evening Prayers, Highlights Boko Haram And ISWAP Tensions
Nigeria Mosque Attack: Deadly Explosion Kills Worshippers In Maiduguri During Evening Prayers, Highlights Boko Haram And ISWAP Tensions

QUICK LINKS