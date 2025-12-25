Nigeria Mosque Attack: Deadly Explosion Kills Worshippers In Maiduguri During Evening Prayers, Highlights Boko Haram And ISWAP Tensions

Maiduguri Bombs Mosque Killing People

On Wednesday evening, a mosque in the Gamboru market of Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria, was torn apart in an explosion that took the lives of at least seven worshippers, according to reports. The explosion occurred when Muslim believers had gathered for evening prayers around 6:00 pm local time. Chaos ensued as people attempted to escape, with victims rushed to local hospitals for treatment. Videos from the scene showed a bleeding person writhing on the floor and bodies covered with sheets, highlighting the sheer scale of the tragedy.

No organization has claimed responsibility for the attack. Anti-jihadist militia leader Babakura Kolo stated that the incident appeared to be a bomb attack, possibly targeting people inside the mosque during prayers. Other witnesses suggested it could have been a suicide bombing, though the exact nature and placement of the device have not been verified. Police confirmed the explosion and reported that an explosive ordnance disposal team was called to the scene to conduct further investigations.

The Violent Past Of Maiduguri

Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, has long been affected by insurgencies instigated by jihadist organizations such as Boko Haram and its affiliate, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). While the city itself has not seen a large-scale attack in recent years, the surrounding region has endured nearly two decades of violence, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions across northeastern Nigeria. Following this latest attack, security forces remain on high alert as authorities strive to protect residents.

Casualties And Response

Reports on casualties are inconsistent. Mosque leader Malam Abuna Yusuf reported eight fatalities, while Kolo confirmed seven deaths. The official number of injured has not been released, but eyewitnesses indicated that many victims were taken to hospitals for emergency care. Local and international security organizations have advised people to avoid the Gamboru market area due to ongoing security concerns.

Current Investigation And Community Awareness

Police continue to investigate the cause of the explosion, though limited information has been shared. Fear and anxiety have spread among residents, with many avoiding public spaces since the incident. Authorities are working to determine whether this explosion was an isolated event or part of a larger threat in the region. Security personnel continue to patrol key areas to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of the community.

(With Inputs From Reuters, Reports, Releases, ‘X’)