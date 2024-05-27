Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Released, Download Your 10th Result Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune today released the SSC 10th Result today, May 27, 2024, at 11 am. The result link became active at 1 pm, and students can access their results on the official websites mahresult.nic.in and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The overall pass rate this year is 95.81%. The Konkan region achieved the highest pass percentage at 99.01%, while the Nagpur division recorded the lowest at 94.73%.

This year, 15,49,326 students appeared for the exam, with 14,84,431 passing. Among them, 81,991 students scored 90% or higher, and a total of 5,58,021 students achieved over 75%. Out of 23,288 schools, 9,382 schools attained a 100% pass rate.

How to check the results, follow these steps:

1. Visit sscresult.mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in.

2. Click on the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 link on the homepage.

3. A new login page will appear.

4. Enter your roll number and mother’s first name.

5. Access your scorecard.

6. Save and print the scorecard for future reference.

According to the 2024 Maharashtra class 10 grading scheme, students scoring 75% or above will receive a distinction grade. Those scoring between 60% and 74% will fall into the first category, and so on. The grading follows the Maharashtra board’s curriculum guidelines. To pass, students must achieve at least 35% in both major and optional subjects, which includes scores from both theoretical and practical exams.

