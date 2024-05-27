Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Websites To Check MSBSHSE Class 10th Scorecards Released Today

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Live Updates and Checking Procedures

The eagerly awaited Maharashtra SSC or class 10 result for the year 2024 is set to be announced today, May 27, by the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Here’s everything you need to know about the result announcement, checking procedures, and important details regarding the Maharashtra state board exams:

1. Result Announcement Details:

– The SSC pass percentage and topper details will be unveiled at a press conference scheduled for 11 am.

– The result link will be activated at 1 pm, allowing students to check their scores.

2. Checking Procedures:

Students can access their results on official websites such as mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

– To check their scores, students need to enter their seat number and mother’s name.

3. Statistics and Pass Percentage:

Last year, approximately 15 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exams, with over 12 lakh students passing successfully.

– The overall pass percentage in 2023 was 93.83%, with girls outperforming boys.

4. Grading System:

The grading system for Maharashtra SSC results is as follows:

– Distinction: 75% and above

– First Division: 60% and above

– Second Division: 45% to 59%

– Pass Grade: 35% to 44%

– Failed: Below 33%

5. Where to Check Results:

Students can check their results on various official websites, including mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

6. Alternative Checking Methods:

In case of website downtime, students can check their results offline by sending a text message with their seat number to 57766.

7. Supplementary Exams and Verification:

Students failing in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams. The schedule will be announced during the board’s press conference.

– The verification process for answer sheets will commence on May 28.

8. Collecting Original Mark Sheets:

Original mark sheets containing subject-wise scores will be distributed to students through their respective schools shortly after the result declaration.

9. Examination Details:

The Maharashtra SSC exams were held from March 1 to 26, conducted in two shifts.

– Students needed to score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and overall to pass the exams.

10. Additional Information:

Maharashtra SSC results will be declared across nine divisions of Maharashtra, including Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, and others.

– Students must carefully verify all details on their mark sheets, including their name, roll number, and grades.

11. Checking via Digital Platforms:

Students can also check their results via DigiLocker by following simple registration and login procedures.

12. SMS Checking Option:

– Another convenient option for checking results is through SMS, where students need to send their seat number to 57766.

With the Maharashtra SSC results on the brink of release, students are advised to stay calm and patient while accessing their scores. This marks a crucial milestone in their academic journey, and we wish all students the very best for their results.

Show Full Article