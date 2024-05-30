NEET 2024 Answer Key Available: Latest Update On exams.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the provisional answer key of NEET UG 2024, eliciting anticipation and interest among the aspirants. This article aims to provide comprehensive insights into the NEET 2024 answer key release, the objection process, and related updates.

NEET 2024 Answer Key Release:

The NTA has unveiled the provisional answer key of NEET UG 2024, which candidates can access through the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. Alongside the answer key, the agency has made available candidates’ recorded responses, facilitating a transparent evaluation process.

Objection Process:

Candidates have the opportunity to scrutinize the provisional answer key and raise objections, if any, until May 31. To challenge the key, candidates need to submit their objections along with a fee of ₹200 per question. The objections will undergo review by a panel of subject experts. Valid challenges will lead to revisions in the answer key, subsequently impacting all candidates’ responses.

Result Preparation:

Following the objection period, the NTA will finalize the answer key based on expert evaluations. The revised final answer key will serve as the basis for result preparation. Notably, individual candidates will not receive notifications regarding the acceptance or rejection of their objections. The key approved by the experts after the challenge period will be deemed final.

Important Dates:

For reference, the article provides insights into the NEET 2022 and 2023 timelines, highlighting key events such as the exam dates, provisional answer key release, and result declaration. Such information aids candidates in understanding the historical context and expectations regarding result timelines.

How to Check NEET Answer Key:

A step-by-step guide is provided for candidates to access the NEET UG answer key on the NTA website. By following simple instructions, candidates can efficiently navigate the platform, log in, and review the answer key along with their responses.

NEET UG 2024 Statistics:

The article sheds light on the scale of NEET UG 2024, revealing that over 24 lakh students participated in the examination conducted on May 5. Such statistics underscore the significance of NEET as a crucial examination for aspiring medical professionals.

The release of the NEET 2024 provisional answer key marks a pivotal moment for aspirants awaiting their results. With the objection window open, candidates have the opportunity to contribute to the accuracy of the evaluation process. As the NTA progresses towards finalizing the answer key and result preparation, candidates are encouraged to stay updated with the latest developments.

Show Full Article