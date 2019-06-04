NEET result 2019 ntaneet.nic.in, Download NEET 2019 Scorecard: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the results of NEET or National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for students on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. The result is most likely expected between 2-3 pm.

NEET result 2019 ntaneet.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the NEET result 2019 anytime soon. The result is most likely to be out between 2-3 pm. All those who sat for the written test are required to keep an eye on the website i.e. ntaneet.nic.in to get the result related updates. Though there are chances of delay given the examination for Odisha candidates took place on May 20 because of Cyclone Fani, however, the result is expected shortly and same has been confirmed by an official source as well.

NTA released the answer key last week and the candidates were given enough time to raise objections till May 31. National Eligibility Entrance Test cum Entrance Test or NEET results will be released on the official website i.e. ntaneet.nic.in. All the students who have appeared in the entrance examination this year for admissions to the undergraduate programs of medical sciences can check their respective NEET results on the official website by following the instructions given below.

NEET result 2019 ntaneet.nic.in:: Here’s how to check

Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA NEET 2019 as mentioned above – ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates need to search for the link that reads, ‘NEET UG Result 2019’

Now, click on the link

Enter the required details in the space provided

Submit the details and wait for the page to load

The NEET UG Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer or mobile

Check the scorecard and download the same for future reference if necessary

The NEET or National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2019 examination was held for the aspirants from 2 pm to 5 pm at various test centres across the country on May 5, 2019. Meanwhile, the NTA had recently published the NEET 2019 Answer Keys on its official website.

Those who have not yet submitted their challenges are advised to do so by 11:50 PM. The candidates need to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (one thousand only) as processing fee for each question challenged.

