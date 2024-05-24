TBSE Result 2024 : 10th,12th Result Releasing Today

As the academic year draws to a close, students across Tripura await the eagerly anticipated declaration of the TBSE Result 2024. The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is set to unveil the outcomes of the Class 10th and 12th examinations on May 24, 2024. This pivotal moment marks the culmination of months of diligent preparation and arduous effort for thousands of students. Let’s explore the details surrounding this significant event, from the exam dates to the process of accessing the results and its subsequent implications.

Unveiling the TBSE Result 2024: Live Updates and Essential Information

Date and Time of Declaration

The TBSE Result 2024 is scheduled to be announced on May 24, 2024, at 12:30 PM. Students are encouraged to mark this date and time on their calendars to ensure timely access to their results.

Examination Overview

The Class 10th (Madhyamik) and 12th (HS) examinations conducted by the Tripura Board took place in March. The Class 12 exams spanned from March 1 to March 30, while the Class 10 exams were held from March 2 to March 23.

Expected Number of Candidates

This year witnessed the participation of approximately 33,000 Class 10 students and 23,700 Class 12 students in the TBSE examinations, reflecting the widespread engagement and commitment of students towards their academic pursuits.

Accessing the TBSE Result 2024: Steps and Links

Official Websites for Result Checking

Students can conveniently check their marks on the following official websites:

– tbresults.tripura.gov.in

– tbse.tripura.gov.in

– tripurainfo.com

Activation of Result Link

The link to access the TBSE Result 2024 will be activated at 12:30 PM on the day of the declaration, providing students with immediate access to their results.

Procedure for Result Checking

To retrieve their results, students should follow these simple steps:

1. Visit tbresults.tripura.gov.in or tbse.tripura.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the Madhyamik (Class 10) or HS (Class 12) result download page.

3. Enter the required login credentials.

4. Submit the details and proceed to check the marks.

5. Print out the result page for future reference.

Implications of the TBSE Result 2024

Marksheet Distribution Dates

The dates for marksheet distribution will be announced by TBSE at a later time, providing students with an opportunity to obtain physical copies of their results.

Post-Result Procedures

– Students who have successfully cleared all subjects in Class 10 will be promoted to the 11th standard, while those passing Class 12 exams can enroll in higher education.

– Those facing challenges in one or two subjects have the option to appear in supplementary exams to salvage their academic year.

– Candidates failing in more than two subjects may need to repeat the entire academic session.

Accessing TBSE Tripura Board 12th Result: Credentials Required for Score Checking

To obtain the TBSE Tripura Board Result 2024 mark sheet, students must provide specific login details, including:

– Roll Number

– Registration Number

In the event of the official website experiencing technical difficulties, students can opt for an alternative method to access their provisional scorecard. By utilizing the SMS facility, students can receive their scores by sending the following messages:

– For Class 10 results: Type TBSE10 followed by the Roll Number and send it to 7738299899.

– For Class 12 results: Type TBSE12 followed by the Roll Number and send it to 7738299899.

Content of TBSE Result 2024 Class 12 Mark Sheet

When viewing the Tripura Board Result 2024 mark sheet, students are advised to meticulously review the following details. In case of any inaccuracies or discrepancies, students should promptly contact school authorities for resolution:

– Student Name

– Date of Birth

– Roll Number

– Father’s Name

– School Name

– Exam Name

– Subject Names

– Subject Codes

– Marks Obtained in Each Subject

– Total Marks Obtained

– Result Status

– Remarks

