UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Admit Card To Release Soon

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to unveil the admit cards for the Civil Services (preliminary) examination, now rescheduled for June 16 from its initial date of May 26. Candidates who have registered can retrieve their hall tickets from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, once they become available. Historically, admit cards tend to be released about 10 days prior to the exam date.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Follow these steps to download

1. Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage.

3. Click on the link titled ‘e-Admit Card: Civil Services Examination, 2024’.

4. Enter your login credentials and proceed by clicking the submission button.

5. Your admit card will then be displayed on the screen.

The UPSC civil services preliminary exam comprises two papers with objective-type questions, totaling 400 marks. The exam will be conducted in two sessions: the General Studies (GS) Paper in the morning session from 9.30am to 11.30am, and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) in the afternoon session from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

This preliminary exam serves as a screening test to select candidates for the UPSC CSE Mains 2024 examination. Following the preliminary exam, the UPSC will publish a list of candidates eligible for the Main exam, requiring a minimum qualifying score of 33%.

As per the official notification, there are around 1,056 vacancies in various central government services and departments, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), to be filled through this examination. Additionally, 40 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category in this recruitment drive.

