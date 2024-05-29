UPSC Prelims 2024: Admit Card, Exam Date, And Important Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Civil Services examination for the year 2024 on June 16, 2024. This examination, which serves as the gateway to prestigious administrative positions in the country, is eagerly awaited by thousands of aspirants across India. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming UPSC Prelims examination:

Exam Date and Admit Card:

The UPSC Prelims examination for 2024 is scheduled to take place on June 16, 2024. Admit cards, essential for appearing in the examination, are expected to be released in the first week of June. Candidates can access and download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Generally, admit cards are released about 10 days prior to the examination date. The specific details regarding exam timing, shifts, and selection procedures are crucial for candidates to understand before appearing for the examination.

Exam Shifts and Papers:

The UPSC Prelims examination consists of two papers: General Studies (GS) and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). These papers are conducted in two shifts on the same day. The GS paper is conducted in the morning session from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while the CSAT paper is conducted in the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. It is important for candidates to be aware of these timings to ensure they are present at the examination center well in advance.

Steps to Download Admit Card:

Downloading the admit card is a crucial step for every candidate preparing for the UPSC Prelims examination. Here are the steps to download the admit card once it is released:

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage.

3. Click on the link titled ‘e-Admit Card: Civil Services Examination, 2024’.

4. Enter your login credentials as required and click on submit.

5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Verify all the details mentioned on the admit card and download it for future reference.

Important Instructions for Candidates:

Along with the admit card, candidates must carry a valid ID proof to the examination center. It is essential to verify all the details mentioned on the admit card to ensure accuracy. Candidates who successfully clear the Prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the UPSC Mains examination, which is the next stage in the selection process.

The UPSC Prelims examination is a crucial milestone for candidates aspiring to serve the nation in administrative roles. With the exam date approaching, candidates must focus on their preparations and stay updated with any further announcements or instructions from the UPSC. Following the outlined steps for downloading the admit card and adhering to the examination schedule will help candidates navigate through the examination process smoothly.

Stay tuned to the official UPSC website and other reliable sources for the latest updates and information regarding the UPSC Prelims 2024 examination.

