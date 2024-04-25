EC Plans To Set Up 1,800+ Special Polling Stations In Karnataka

In an effort to enhance voter turnout and inclusivity in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission (EC) in Karnataka has announced the establishment of 1,832 special polling booths across the state. These booths aim to encourage participation from various sections of society, including women, tribals, persons with disabilities, youth, and those reflecting the cultural diversity of the region.

Among the special polling booths planned, the Department of Scheduled Tribes, in collaboration with the EC, is setting up 40 booths themed around tribal culture. These booths will be strategically located in different districts, including Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Udupi, Hassan, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru.

Furthermore, special emphasis is being placed on encouraging women voters, with the establishment of 1,120 Sakhi polling booths across the state. These booths will be entirely managed by women, aiming to create a more comfortable and empowering voting environment for female voters. Each Assembly constituency will have a minimum of five Sakhi polling booths to ensure widespread coverage.

ALSO READ : BJP Accuses Congress Of Defamatory Advertisements, Complains To Election Commission

Additionally, efforts are being made to facilitate the participation of persons with disabilities by setting up one polling booth in each Assembly constituency specifically designed for them. These 224 booths will be operated by specially-abled officers and staff, ensuring accessibility and support for voters with disabilities.

The Election Commission’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Manoj Kumar Meena, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming elections, likening the atmosphere to a festive celebration. He highlighted the significance of these special polling booths in increasing voter turnout, emphasizing the importance of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme in this endeavor.

Moreover, to engage youth in the electoral process, one polling booth in each Assembly constituency will be managed entirely by young officers and staff. Additionally, special polling booths reflecting the unique culture and specialties of each region will be established across the state, further enriching the voting experience for all citizens.

As Karnataka prepares for the electoral process, these initiatives underscore the Election Commission’s commitment to fostering inclusivity, accessibility, and active participation in the democratic process.