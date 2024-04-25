Lok Sabha Election: Second Phase To Commence Across 13 States with 89 Constituencies on April 26

As the Lok Sabha elections progress, the focus now turns to the second phase which is all set to commence on April 26, covering 13 states and 89 constituencies across India. The voting in the second phase will begin at 7 in the morning across 13 states.

The ongoing general elections are being conducted in seven phases, with the first phase held on April 19 and subsequent phases scheduled as follows: April 26 (second phase), May 7 (third phase), May 13 (fourth phase), May 20 (fifth phase), May 25 (sixth phase), and the seventh phase on June 1 to mark the conclusion of the biggest event of the country for the year 2024 . The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

The key battlegrounds in this second phase include Kerala, where the entire state will cast its vote, alongside significant constituencies in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Assam, among others.

With polling day fast approaching, it’s crucial for all eligible voters to be well-informed and prepared. Here are some important details every voter should know:

Also read: BJP Alleges Congress Spreads Misleading Ads Ahead of Karnataka Polls

Documents Required for Voting

To exercise your democratic right, ensure you have one of the following valid documents:

– Voter ID

– Driving license

– Passport

– Aadhar card

– PAN card

– MNREGA job card

– Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

– Passbook with a photograph issued by a state bank or post office

– Service identity cards with photographs issued to employees by central/state government/PSU/public limited company

– Pension document with a photograph

– Health insurance smart cards issued under the Ministry of Labour scheme

– Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc.

How to Check Your Name on the Electoral Roll

To confirm your voter registration, follow these steps:

1. Visit the Electoral Search portal

2. Choose your preferred language and state

3. Enter your personal details (name, surname, date of birth, gender)

4. Select your district and assembly constituency

5. Enter the captcha code and click “Search”

Alternatively, you can search using your EPIC (Voter ID) card details or mobile number by following the prompts on the Electoral Search portal.

Finding Your Polling Booth

To locate your designated polling booth, use the following steps:

1. Visit the official website

2. Choose your preferred language and state

3. Enter your EPIC Number/Voter ID card details or mobile number

4. Verify using the OTP received on your mobile

5. Enter the captcha code and click “Search”

These steps will help ensure that you are prepared to participate in the electoral process during the upcoming phase of Lok Sabha elections. Remember, every vote counts in shaping the future of our nation.

Also read: Kejriwal’s Wife – Sunita Kejriwal To Hold Roadshow In Delhi Ahead Polls