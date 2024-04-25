Kejriwal's Wife – Sunita Kejriwal To Hold Roadshow In Delhi Ahead Polls

Sunita Kejriwal, spouse of incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is anticipated to participate in the Aam Aadmi Party’s campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Party insiders believe that her involvement will invigorate the party’s outreach in light of Kejriwal’s absence.

As per a PTI report citing party sources, Sunita Kejriwal is gradually assuming a more significant role, expected to energize AAP’s campaign, which has been impacted by Kejriwal’s detention by the ED in the excise policy case. Kejriwal’s remand has been prolonged until May 7.

“A source within the party mentioned that the chief minister’s wife is slated to partake in her inaugural roadshow in the Kondli reserved assembly constituency, represented by Kuldeep Kumar, AAP’s candidate for the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, during the upcoming weekend,” stated the source.

Sunita Kejriwal is also set to participate in roadshows across three other Lok Sabha seats contested by AAP in Delhi. AAP, in alliance with Congress, is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, fielding candidates in East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and New Delhi seats, while Congress has candidates in North East Delhi, North West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk seats.

Sources indicate that Sunita will additionally campaign for AAP candidates in Gujarat and Punjab, with her name featuring among the party’s star campaigners for Gujarat.

Sunita Kejriwal, a former Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer with 22 years of service, has gradually gained prominence following Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. She has conducted several press briefings to convey his messages to the public and followers from ED custody.

Having taken voluntary retirement from the I-T department in 2016, Sunita accompanied her husband during the India Against Corruption movement, which eventually led to the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party.