Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-polling Underway at Manipur Polling Stations After Violence and EVM Destruction

Re-polling commenced on Monday at 11 polling stations in the inner-Manipur Parliamentary constituency following incidents of violence and EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) destruction during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19. The Election Commission ordered re-polling in response to these disruptions that marred the electoral process in certain areas of the northeastern state.

The affected polling stations where re-polling is taking place include Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School and S. Ibobi Primary School (East Wing) in the Khurai assembly constituency, four in Kshetrigao, one in Thongju, three in Uripok, and one in Konthoujam.

On April 19, it was reported that some assilants had resorted to violence, including opening fire and damaging EVMs, leading to chaos and disruption at several polling booths across Manipur. One civilian was also reported to have been injured during the firing incident, highlighting the violent atmosphere that disrupted the electoral proceedings in certain areas.

Local residents have expressed their determination to participate in the re-polling despite the previous disturbances, urging authorities to ensure heightened security measures are implemented for a smooth and incident-free voting process.

Manipur witnessed a voter turnout of 69.18 percent by 7 pm on April 19, despite the reported instances of violence and disruptions at polling stations.

The entire inner Manipur parliamentary constituency, comprising all 32 assembly segments, and 15 assembly segments of the outer Manipur (ST) parliamentary constituency participated in the Lok Sabha elections during its first phase. The remaining 13 assembly segments of Outer Manipur will conduct voting in the second phase of the elections which is scheduled for April 26.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections in the state is slated for June 4, marking a pivotal moment in shaping the political landscape of Manipur within the broader context of India’s parliamentary democracy.