Maneka Gandhi Addresses Unemployment Concerns And Dismisses Opposition's Allegations | NewsX Exclusive

The sixth phase of the world’s largest democratic exercise is underway, and the fervor of the polling season is at its peak. As the end of the elections draws near, people’s sentiments and anticipation have reached their peak, with the fate of the nation at stake.

To capture the real pulse of the situation, NewsX has gathered firsthand accounts from the ground. Joining exclusively with NewsX is Maneka Gandhi. She is an Indian politician, animal rights activist, and environmentalist. She is a member of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament, and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She is contesting from the Sultanpur Constituency in Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 general elections, Maneka Gandhi secured the Sultanpur seat with a margin of 14,000 votes and is the sitting MP from this seat.

On The Issue Of Jobs

In the interview, she spoke about the issue of unemployment in the region as it is a growing concern and said, “Unemployment is a serious issue and should be addressed with the utmost concern.”

Taking A Dig At The Opposition

She further expressed her thoughts on the current phase in Sultanpur, noting the encouraging turnout of voters, which is showing promising numbers. Moving Further she also dismissed the opposition’s allegations about the BJP doing away with the reservations and said, “These are all lies”.

#WhosWinning2024 | ‘Unemployment is a very grim situation & we should address it seriously’, says Maneka Gandhi, bjp candidate from sultanpur while speaking to Nikita Sareen exclusively on NewsX @Manekagandhibjp @NikitaS_Live Catch the full interaction only on NewsX.… pic.twitter.com/f1fMhSe0dg — NewsX World (@NewsX) May 25, 2024

