Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai Urges People To Vote In Large Numbers

Amidst the ongoing political fervor of the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections elections, NewsX was joined by Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai, for a candid conversation where he asserted that the people of the country were very enthusiastic about becoming an active participant in the electoral process.

“I’d like to appeal to people to cast their votes in large numbers, and even the people are very enthusiastic to strengthen the Constitution of this country and the democratic system of this country,” he took the opportunity to urge the voters to go out to cast their votes and exercise their right to vote.

Talking about the potential competition in the the electoral process, Rai asserted, “the public is with the Constitution of this country, they are supportive of the democratic system of this country and they are going to vote in large numbers.”

Voting in the sixth phase commenced at 7 am across 58 parliamentary constituencies in eight states and union territories. This phase included polling for eight seats in Bihar, ten in Haryana, four in Jharkhand, eight in West Bengal, one in Jammu and Kashmir, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and all seven seats in Delhi. A total of 889 candidates, including prominent figures such as Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Mehbooba Mufti, Miyan Altaf, Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao Inderjeet Singh, Krishnapal Gurjar, Deepender Singh Hooda, Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Bansuri Swaraj, are contesting in this phase

