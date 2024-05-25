Kanhaiya Kumar Mocks At BJP, Claims 400 Paar Slogan Is Planned Price Of Petrol

Its the passing day when the nation is witnessing its sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Congress MP Kanhaiya Kumar casts his vote. While speaking exclusively with NewsX he mocked at the BJP.

When asked about how does he views Manoj Tiwari as his competitor?

He replied saying that the the competition is what is being reverted by the people but not him.

BJP is chanting the slogan of ‘400 paar’ and claiming victory in all 7 seats.

Kanhaiya replied saying, “They are talking about the price of petrol, yes, when they win all seven seats, the price of petrol will be ₹400.”

#WhosWinning2024 | ‘400 Paar is for the petrol prices’ Kanhaiya Kumar, Congress Candidate for North East Delhi, speaks with Mehandi Garg exclusively on NewsX.@kanhaiyakumar@GargMehandi Catch the full interaction only on NewsX.#loksabhaelections #electionsphase6… pic.twitter.com/CTi4t1IE9t — NewsX World (@NewsX) May 25, 2024

Phase 6 Elections:

Voting commenced at 7 am across 58 parliamentary constituencies spanning 8 states and union territories. This phase includes polling for 8 seats in Bihar, 10 in Haryana, 4 in Jharkhand, 8 in West Bengal, 1 in Jammu and Kashmir, 6 in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and all 7 seats in Delhi.

A total of 889 candidates, including prominent figures such as Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Mehbooba Mufti, Miyan Altaf, Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao Inderjeet Singh, Krishnapal Gurjar, Deepender Singh Hooda, Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Bansuri Swaraj, are contesting in this phase.

