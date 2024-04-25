Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi gearing up to Contest Rae Bareli and Amethi Seats in Lok Sabha Elections

In the upcoming phase of Lok Sabha elections, Congress stalwarts Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are expected to contest from the Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies, respectively, sources close to the development revealed on Thursday.

However, the final decision regarding their candidature is yet to come and is expected to be revealed after April 26, with nominations likely to be filed next week, aligning with Phase 2 of the elections. Notably, this phase will also witness the polling in Wayanad, from where Rahul Gandhi is contesting for a seat.

Rahul Gandhi, who previously held the Amethi constituency, faced defeat in the 2019 elections at the hands of BJP’s Smriti Irani. Irani is once again in the fray, fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party for Amethi.

Recent speculation was stirred by posters featuring Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, outside the party’s office in the Gauriganj area of Amethi, hinting at a potential ticket for Vadra. However, the Congress appears focused on fielding the Gandhi siblings to contest every seat they are vying for.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election: Second Phase To Commence Across 13 States with 89 Constituencies on April 26

In Uttar Pradesh, under a seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, Congress is slated to contest 17 seats, while the Samajwadi Party will contest the remaining 63 seats in this crucial electoral state.

Besides the traditional bastions of Rae Bareli and Amethi, the Congress party is also expanding its footprint in Varanasi, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur.

The Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency has been a Congress stronghold since 1960, represented by illustrious leaders like Feroze Gandhi and Indira Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi has held the seat since her victory in the 2006 by-poll. With Sonia Gandhi moving to the upper house, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a senior Congress leader serving as a general secretary in the party, is likely to take the mantle in Rae Bareli.

As the election campaign intensifies, Rahul Gandhi faces formidable competition in Amethi, with Union Minister Smriti Irani mounting an extensive campaign in the constituency. On April 8, Irani challenged Rahul Gandhi’s loyalty to Amethi, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives benefiting the constituents.

The electoral battle for Rae Bareli and Amethi will culminate in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20. With the contest heating up, the Congress is gearing up to defend its historical strongholds and assert its presence in key constituencies across Uttar Pradesh.