Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party in Rajasthan, accusing it of falling under the influence of “urban Naxals” and embracing Maoist ideology. Addressing a rally amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha poll contest, PM Modi criticized the Congress manifesto, alleging that it advocated for a redistribution of wealth and posed a threat to the self-respect of women.

Referring to reports suggesting the Congress’s intention to conduct surveys to evaluate individual wealth and redistribute resources, PM Modi condemned the proposal, stating that it infringed upon the hard-earned property of citizens. He emphasized the significance of personal possessions, particularly gold, linking it to the self-respect and aspirations of individuals, especially women. PM Modi expressed outrage at the prospect of the government seizing such assets and redistributing them, suggesting it was akin to violating the fundamental rights of citizens.

PM Modi’s remarks also referenced former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s statement in 2006, where he suggested that minorities, particularly Muslims, should have the first claim on the country’s resources. This statement was used to highlight what PM Modi perceived as Congress’s divisive policies and favoritism towards certain communities.

Furthermore, PM Modi criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s proposal for a financial and institutional survey, arguing that it would lead to the unjust redistribution of wealth. While the Congress party later clarified that their manifesto did not explicitly mention wealth redistribution, PM Modi remained critical of the party’s intentions, alleging a hidden agenda.

Amidst his criticism of the Congress, PM Modi underscored the importance of a strong and stable government, particularly in the face of global challenges. He emphasized the need for a government capable of protecting national borders, uplifting marginalized communities, and fostering economic prosperity. PM Modi portrayed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the only party capable of fulfilling these objectives, citing their track record of governance over the past decade.

As @dubeyamitabh has clarified – • The #CongressNyayPatra does NOT use the word ‘redistribution’

• @RahulGandhi did not promise to redistribute the nation’s wealth in Hyderabad on 7 April 2024. He was misquoted. @INCIndia’s stance has been consistent: we want a… https://t.co/ui5rmNFuB7 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 17, 2024

The Prime Minister’s speech comes amidst the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, which are being conducted in two phases. The first phase, held on April 19, saw polling for two seats, while the remaining 13 seats will be contested in the second phase on April 26. The results are scheduled to be announced on June 4.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the BJP secured a landslide victory in Rajasthan, winning 24 out of 25 seats. Additionally, Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party also secured a seat, highlighting the BJP’s dominance in the state.

Overall, PM Modi’s address to the public reflects the intense political rhetoric surrounding the elections in Rajasthan, with the BJP aiming to consolidate its position while criticizing the policies and ideologies of its main opponent, the Congress party.