Union Home Minister Amit Shah Criticizes Gandhis, Praises Modi's Dedication at Shimla Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during his address at a rally in Shimla. He accused them of avoiding the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Shah suggested that their absence was because they were concerned that their visit to the ceremony would upset their vote bank.

Speaking in support of the BJP candidate Anurag Thakur, Shah drew a sharp contrast between the Gandhis’ actions and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment. “Rahul Baba and his sister came to Shimla for holidays, but they did not go to the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla. They did not go because they were afraid of their vote bank,” Shah claimed. He further took the opportunity to bring to light Narendra Modi’s dedication, noting, “In this election, on one side there is Rahul Baba who celebrates holidays every six months, and on the other side there is Narendra Modi ji, who eats sweets with army soldiers on the border and has not taken any leave for 23 years, not even for Diwali.”

Shah also launched a scathing attack at the opposition INDIA alliance for its lack of a clear Prime Ministerial candidate. He quoted the alliance’s vague response about having different individuals serve as Prime Minister in rotation for one year each. Emphasizing the importance of strong leadership, Shah highlighted PM Modi’s successes in the first five phases of the Lok Sabha elections and urged voters to ensure a decisive victory by securing over 400 seats in the remaining phases.

In his speech, Shah praised Anurag Thakur for his dedication to his constituency and his longstanding service to the BJP’s ideology. “I have known Anurag for a long time. I was the president of the Yuva Morcha when we were together. He worked in the Cricket Association and now serves in Modi Ji’s cabinet. Even if you search with a lamp, you will not find such an MP. He not only cared about his area but also worked to mobilize the youth across the country with the BJP and its ideology,” Shah remarked.

