Dharmendra Pradhan Speaks On Elections, Modi Wave, And BJP's Vision | NewsX Exclusive

With the second last phase of the elections in full swing, the nation looks forward to electing the leaders that will lead the country for the next five years. The electorate is turning out in large numbers for polling to decide the fate of the nation.

To offer a thorough understanding of the prevalent issues in the region, NewsX has collected reports firsthand from the ground and directly interviewed the candidates for a deeper insight.

Joining exclusively with NewsX right from the heart of the action is Dharmendra Pradhan. He is an Indian politician who currently holds the positions of Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship within the Government of India. With an educational background from Talcher College and Utkal University, he has previously served as the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas as well as the Minister of Steel. He is the contesting candidate from the BJP for the Sambalpur constituency seat in Odhisa for Lok Sabha 2024.

#WhosWinning2024 | ‘People here love Modi ji, and will vote for his government’ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP Candidate for Sambalpur, speaks with Deepak Vishwakarma exclusively on NewsX.@dpradhanbjp Catch the full interaction only on NewsX.#loksabhaelections… pic.twitter.com/v0fCOVkOWW — NewsX World (@NewsX) May 25, 2024

The Modi Wave

Beginning with the interview he expressed his views on the ongoing elections and the sentiments of the electorate on the ground and said, “The Modi wave has swept across Odhisa, and we will definitely win the Sambalpur Lok Sabha as well as every Vidhan Sabha seat.”

‘Modi Ki Guarantee’

He further spoke on the ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ and what kind of changes it will bring in the region and stated, “People like Modi Ji here and people are casting votes in the name of Modi.” Continuing the interview further he elaborated his thoughts on how many seats the BJP will secure in the general elections and said, “We will reach at least 400 seats.”

With elections in full swing, the nation awaits its future leaders. NewsX provides firsthand insights into prevailing issues through ground reports and candidate interviews. Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP candidate for Sambalpur, shares his views, citing the “Modi wave” in Odisha and BJP’s anticipated success. Emphasizing the transformative “Modi Ki Guarantee,” he predicts BJP will secure at least 400 seats. As citizens, our duty lies in informed and judicious voting for a better tomorrow.

