Manoj Tiwari Launches Attack On Kanhaiya Kumar as Voting Begins in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from North-East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, attacked his opponent, Kanhaiya Kumar of the Congress party amidst the ongoing voting process that commenced for all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi. Tiwari accused Kumar of allegedly betraying the nation, he asserted that the voters would reject him at the polls.

Addressing the media on the voting day of the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, Tiwari remarked, “Today is a very prestigious day. The citizens of Delhi are out in full force to once again elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” He pressed on the importance of the day and highlighted that voting is a pivotal process to ascertain the future of hte country.

#WATCH | Delhi | After casting his vote, MP & BJP candidate from North-East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari says, ” This vote is in the interest of the nation and every person is standing with Modi ji. The people of Opposition have given their introduction…People like Kanhaiya Kumar… pic.twitter.com/otQJN5YXSz — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

Tiwari took the opportunity to take a deeper dig at Kanhaiya Kumar, stating, “There is no real challenge when the nation is progressing so well. The challenges these individuals bring are to their own party, which is falling apart with their involvement. They can’t challenge anyone else. The nation supports ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai,’ not someone who chants ‘Desh ki tukde honge’ and is accused of betraying the country. The victory will go to someone who respects the army, not someone who abuses it.”

The BJP candidate further went on to highlight his concerns about Kumar’s actions in the past, “The candidate chosen by Congress has been abusing the army of the country. I believe even the traditional Congress voters will not support him. They may refuse to vote, but they won’t cast their ballots in his favor. We must vote for the development of the country and for PM Modi.”

Talking about the voter turnout, Tiwari mentioned, “This morning, I heard that voter enthusiasm is higher in these elections compared to 2014 and 2019. I urge all voters to head to their designated booths and cast their ballots.”

Manoj Tiwari has previously served as the Member of Parliament for North West Delhi since 2014 and is seeking his re-election. On the other hand, Kanhaiya Kumar, a former Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate had previously contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Begusarai in Bihar, however, he was defeated by BJP’s Giriraj Singh. Kanhaiya Kumar was then reported to have joined the Congress Party in 2021 in the hopes of reviving his political career.

The current Lok Sabha elections in Delhi see the Congress party contesting in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to their seat-sharing agreement, Congress is contesting three seats, while AAP has fielded candidates in four constituencies.

Delhi’s seven parliamentary constituencies, including New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi, and North East Delhi, are witnessing a fiercely contested battle as voters head to the polls.

