Here’s What Aamir Khan Production Said On Laapataa Ladies Oscars 2025 Snub

Laapataa Ladies, India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category, has failed to get a mention in the much-awaited shortlist. The exclusion of the critically acclaimed satire, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, has ignited widespread criticism of the Film Federation of India (FFI) and its selection process.

Set in rural India in the 1990s, Laapataa Ladies is a chaotic aftermath of two brides being swapped during a train journey. The film received wide acclaim for its sharp storytelling and thematic depth, raising hope for its success on the global stage. However, the FFI’s decision to submit it as India’s official entry and exclusion from the shortlist has brought back the debate regarding the criteria to select Oscar contenders.

Critics argue that the FFI tends to ignore films that are bold, cinematic, and internationally appealing and instead tends to focus on more conventional films that will be crowd-pleasers. Many cinephiles believe that Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, the Cannes-winning ode to Mumbai’s working class, would have been a stronger contender. The film has already caught attention from the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, which emphasizes what many see as a missed opportunity for India to shine on the global stage.

Aamir Khan Production Releases Statement

Aamir Khan Productions said in an official statement, “We are of course disappointed, but equally, we are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief we’ve received throughout this journey.” The production house congratulated the shortlisted films and reaffirmed its commitment to bringing more powerful stories to life.

The controversy comes as frontrunners in the Best International Feature Film category, including Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, and Kneecap, advance in the Oscars race. Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies joins the list of Indian films that, despite their critical success, have failed to make an impact at the Academy Awards due to what many consider systemic issues in the selection process.

