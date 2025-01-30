16 Key Bills, Including Waqf And Finance Bill 2025, To Be Tabled In Parliament’s Budget 2025

The upcoming Budget session of Parliament, which begins on Friday, will see the tabling of sixteen key bills, including the Finance Bill 2025, amendments to the Waqf and Banking Regulations Acts, and proposals to merge the Indian Railways Act and the Indian Railways Board Acts. This session is set to address crucial legislative changes that will shape the country’s economic and regulatory landscape.

Among the bills to be presented are amendments to the Disaster Management Act, which aims to streamline disaster planning and response, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Bill, designed to update laws governing oil exploration and extraction. Other notable pieces of legislation include those related to coastal and merchant shipping, as well as a bill proposing the renaming of the Institute of Rural Management Anand to ‘Tribhuvan Sahkari University’ and declaring it an institution of national importance.

In a significant move, the Finance Bill 2025 will be a highlight of the session. It is expected to include reforms related to income tax laws, with talk of a new direct tax code that could overhaul the existing Income Tax Act of 1961. The new code aims to simplify tax laws, making them more accessible to taxpayers while improving the ease of filing returns. However, sources suggest that the new direct tax code may be presented separately at a later time, while the Finance Bill will still introduce several important reforms.

Another significant bill is the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which proposes 44 changes to the management of Muslim charitable properties in India. This bill has sparked controversy, particularly among opposition parties, who have strongly opposed the amendments. The bill was referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC), led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, which adopted its report with 14 recommendations from ruling BJP members, while rejecting 44 suggestions made by opposition MPs. The bill is expected to be taken up during this session, despite the ongoing political tensions surrounding it.

The session will also include discussions on several bills related to the banking sector, with proposed amendments aimed at strengthening governance and enhancing convenience for customers and investors. Updates to maritime laws will be presented through bills like the Bills of Lading Bill, Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, and Coastal Shipping Bill. These updates are expected to modernize shipping rules and facilitate smoother trade practices.

Additionally, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill will propose changes to improve the efficiency of disaster response at both the central and state levels, ensuring that the authorities can act faster and more effectively during emergencies.

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her eighth Union Budget, the Budget session is set to be a defining moment for India’s economic and legislative future. As the bills are tabled, the session promises to shape the direction of critical sectors, from taxation and banking to disaster management and maritime trade. The political and legislative developments in this session will be closely watched, as they carry the potential to significantly impact India’s governance and economy in the years to come.

