Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Following their successful collaboration on Oppenheimer, director Christopher Nolan has reunited with actor Benny Safdie for his next major project, The Odyssey, a monumental adaptation of the ancient Greek epic. Safdie, who gained prominence with his brother Josh as part of the Safdie Brothers directing duo, will join an ensemble cast for Nolan’s reimagining of Homer’s 8th-century BCE poem.

Sources confirmed Safdie’s involvement to Deadline, although Universal Studios, the film’s distributor, has yet to make an official announcement. The project is set to bring a visually immersive experience to audiences, utilizing cutting-edge Imax technology. Nolan’s film promises to deliver a unique and expansive portrayal of the mythic action epic, bringing Homer’s timeless tale to the big screen in a never-before-seen format.

An All-Star Ensemble Joins The Odyssey

The film will feature a star-studded cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron. Described as a “mythic action epic,” The Odyssey will follow the perilous journey of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he navigates his way home from the Trojan War. Along the way, Odysseus confronts divine forces, mythical creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, and the seductive Sirens. The story explores themes of heroism, loyalty, and perseverance, culminating in the hero’s long-awaited reunion with his wife, Penelope.

Scheduled for release on July 17, 2026, The Odyssey marks Nolan’s second collaboration with Universal after the success of his 2023 Oscar-winning film, Oppenheimer. Universal emphasized the scale of the upcoming project, highlighting the use of state-of-the-art Imax film technology to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience.

In addition to The Odyssey, Benny Safdie has other notable projects in the pipeline. He will star in Happy Gilmore 2, alongside Adam Sandler, and is also preparing for the release of his directorial debut, The Smashing Machine. This biopic about MMA fighter Mark Kerr will feature Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and is slated for release later this year by A24.

