Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to pay an emotional tribute to her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, at the Silver Jubilee edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025. The prestigious event, scheduled to take place in Jaipur from March 8 to 9, will celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic filmmaker and actor, whose legacy continues to shape Indian cinema.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The special tribute segment will highlight Raj Kapoor’s immense contributions to Bollywood, commemorating his artistry and timeless cinematic vision. Known as the “Showman of Indian Cinema,” Raj Kapoor’s films have left an indelible mark on the industry, influencing generations of filmmakers and actors. As a proud granddaughter, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her deep connection to this tribute, calling it a surreal and poignant moment in her journey as an actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Emotional Connection

Speaking about the event, Kareena shared, “I’m excited to be returning to the IIFA stage after many years, and what better time than for their Silver Jubilee Edition. In a sense, IIFA’s journey and mine have almost run parallel – we’re celebrating 25 years together in cinema. This performance is especially close to my heart as it pays tribute to my legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, whose 100th birth anniversary was recently celebrated across the country with so much love. It’s a surreal moment for me to be able to connect these dots and be a part of this celebration of legacy, family, and the enduring power of cinema.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The tribute to Raj Kapoor is expected to be one of the most moving highlights of the evening, with Kareena’s performance capturing the essence of his cinematic brilliance. As Bollywood and fans worldwide gear up for this monumental occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s heartfelt homage will undoubtedly be a defining moment of IIFA 2025, celebrating the legacy of an artist who continues to inspire generations.

ALSO READ: IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners