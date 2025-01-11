Home
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Ayodhya: CM Yogi To Inaugurate Grand Three-Day Festival Celebrating Ram Lalla’s First Anniversary

The festival coincides with 'Pratishtha Dwadashi Utsav,' which is the ceremonial placement of Ram Lalla in the grand temple on January 22, 2024.

Ayodhya: CM Yogi To Inaugurate Grand Three-Day Festival Celebrating Ram Lalla’s First Anniversary

Ayodhya is set to host a grand three-day celebration to mark the first anniversary of Ram Lalla being ceremoniously seated in the majestic Ram temple.

The three-day festival will be organized by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, will take place from January 11 to 13, 2025.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the event by performing Maha Abhishek of Ram Lalla on the opening day, followed by a public address from Angad Tila.

About the Historic Cultural Event

The festival coincides with ‘Pratishtha Dwadashi Utsav,’ which is the ceremonial placement of Ram Lalla in the grand temple on January 22, 2024.

For this momentous occasion, the temple premises have been decorated with over 50 quintals of flowers. VIP Gate No. 11 and other entry points have been decorated with lavish floral arrangements, and the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has put up decorative lights on trees to enhance the festive atmosphere.

The event would be a chain of cultural programmes, which include performances by well-known artists of music, art, and literature. These would reflect the glory and spirituality related to the temple and attract devotees from across the country.

Doordarshan would also telecast the event live, so that the devotees, who cannot attend personally, can take part virtually.
CM’s Visit and Participation

The Chief Minister, along with the two Deputy Chief Ministers and the state officials, will reach Ayodhya on Saturday at 10 a.m. His five-hour visit has Maha Abhishek ceremony and will deliver his maiden address to the saints and devotees from Angad Tila, an important site inside the temple complex .

Security Measures

Considering the enormous turnout, entry passes of all types have been suspended for three days. Police forces, along with women personnel, have been deployed in a large number, and security arrangements have been stepped up manifold.

Security check points have been established at all gates of the temple to scan everybody thoroughly. Vehicle movement routes are also being diverted so that all vehicles and dignitaries could pass smoothly.

SSP Rajkaran Nayyar confirmed the arrangements, stating, “A large contingent of police, including women personnel, will be deployed. Checkpoints at entry gates will facilitate thorough screening to ensure the event proceeds without disruptions.”

This is the first anniversary of Ram Lalla’s seating, which symbolizes the fulfillment of a long-standing dream for millions of devotees.

ALSO READ: UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Temple-Mosque Debate: ‘No Disputed Structure To Be Called Masjid’

 

 

Filed under

Ayodhya cm yogi Ram Lalla First Anniversary ram temple

