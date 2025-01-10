UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Temple-Mosque Debate: ‘No Disputed Structure To Be Called Masjid’

CM Yogi stated that Islam does not mandate the construction of specific structures for worship, unlike Sanatan Dharma, where temples are central to religious practice.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, January 10, emphasized that no disputed structure should be called as a mosque.

Yogi asserted that the principles of Islam discourage the construction of mosque-like structures on disputed sites, calling for mutual respect and reconciliation to move towards a “new India.”

Speaking at a conclave organized by a private news channel at Airavat Ghat in the Mahakumbh Mela area, Adityanath made his remarks in reference to the ongoing Shahi Jama Masjid dispute in Sambhal, which sparked violence in November 2024 after a court-ordered survey of the site.

“A Mosque Should Not Be Built on Disputed Land”

CM Yogi Adityanath stated, “The day we stop calling such a structure a mosque, people will stop going there. Islam itself teaches against hurting anyone’s faith or constructing a mosque-like structure at such places. Worship at such locations is neither acceptable to God nor aligned with Islamic principles. If God disapproves, why should we engage in such futile worship?”

He elaborated that Islam does not mandate the construction of specific structures for worship, unlike Sanatan Dharma, where temples are central to religious practice.

“Sanatanis go to temples for worship, but it is unnecessary in Islam. So why insist on calling any structure a mosque? This is a time to move forward with progressive thinking and embrace the vision of a new India,” he added.

The Shahi Jama Masjid Dispute

Referring specifically to the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, the CM stated, Ain-i-Akbari records that the mosque was built in 1526 by demolishing a Shri Hari Vishnu temple.

The Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal has been a focal point of controversy after a local court accepted a plea claiming that the mosque was constructed on the ruins of a Hindu temple. A survey of the site ordered by the court in November 2024 led to violent clashes, resulting in four deaths.

CM Yogi said, “Sambhal has been prophesied as the birthplace of Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Five thousand years ago, there was no Islam, so how could there be a mention of Jama Masjid in that era?”

Adityanath urged for a resolution outside the courts, saying, Issues like these should not require judicial intervention. Instead, followers of Islam should acknowledge the truth and extend a gesture of goodwill by voluntarily reconciling and saying, ‘This is yours.’ Such respect and unity are the cornerstones of trust and harmony.”

Mahakumbh 2025 preparations

The Chief Minister also spoke extensively about the preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025, describing it as a testament to India’s unity and faith. He highlighted that the event, being held after 144 years, would reflect the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

Sadhus and devotees from across the nation, including the Northeast and South India, will participate. Over the next 45 days, the third-largest population in the world will gather at the Triveni in Prayagraj to take a holy dip,” he said.

He further added, The Mahakumbh will be a grand confluence of good governance, faith, and modernity. Preparations began in 2019 to ensure that it meets global expectations. It is being organized across over 10,000 acres with designated pandals and parking covering more than 5,000 acres.”

Adityanath dismissed allegations of polluted water at the Sangam, stating, “ I have bathed in the water and sipped it myself. The Ganga and Yamuna have more than 10,300 cusecs of water, the highest ever in independent India. It is so clean that you can take a dip and also sip it without hesitation.”

On Waqf Board Land Claims

Addressing the controversy over Waqf Board land claims, the CM said, The Kumbh has been held on this land in Prayagraj for thousands of years. If someone now calls it Waqf Board property, we must ask whether it belongs to the Waqf Board or land mafias.”

He mentioned recent amendments that require a thorough review of land records dating back to 1363 Fasli for properties claimed by the Waqf Board. Public-use properties, lands of holy places associated with Hindu faith, or government-owned land will not be allowed to fall into the hands of any so-called land mafia boards,” he asserted.

Invites Indian Muslims to Mahakumbh

CM Yogi emphasized inclusivity while warning against malicious intent. Those who respect India, its ethos, and eternal traditions are welcome to attend the Mahakumbh. However, anyone arriving to assert ownership over the land will face consequences, including corrective action, he said.

He also noted that many Indian Muslims still identify with their cultural roots and participate in Indian festivals, saying, Such individuals are welcome to take a holy dip in the Sangam out of tradition and devotion.”

Countering Opposition and Building a New India

Adityanath also targeted the opposition INDIA bloc, accusing them of strangling the Constitution during the Emergency and now misleading the public by holding its copy.” He criticized the addition of terms like secular” and socialist” to the Constitution during the Emergency, calling them attempts to distort India’s identity.

Reflecting on his slogan Ek hain to nek hain, batenge to katenge” (Unity is virtue, division brings ruin), the CM stressed the importance of learning from past mistakes to ensure unity and strength. History has shown us that division weakens us. This is the time to embrace the vision of a new India,” he said.

ALSO READ: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches New Buses And ‘Maa Ki Rasoi’ In Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh 2025