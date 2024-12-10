Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Lalu Yadav Ready To Make Mamata Banerjee As Leader Of INDI Alliance

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has voiced strong support for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership of the India Alliance, dismissing objections raised by Congress.

Lalu Yadav Ready To Make Mamata Banerjee As Leader Of INDI Alliance

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has voiced strong support for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership of the India Alliance, dismissing objections raised by Congress. In a significant political statement, Lalu emphasized that Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership of the alliance, despite opposition from Congress.

Reacting to the continuing debate on the leadership of the India Alliance, Lalu Prasad Yadav said Congress objections would not stop the process, as he asserted, “Nothing will happen by Congress’s objection. Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership.” He said this at a time when his son Tejashwi Yadav also endorsed Mamata’s leadership.

The political imbroglio gained further force after Mamata Banerjee’s statement about her wish to lead the India Alliance. While she was conducting an interview on the outcome of elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, Mamata Banerjee had expressed that she can do a better job of leading this alliance if she were accorded the opportunity. All this set off a round of reactions within the precincts of politics.

 

While Lalu Prasad Yadav gave Mamata his full support, his comments also went up to the proposed “Mahila Samvad Yatra” by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. When asked about the yatra, Lalu retorted with a touch of sarcasm saying that Nitish Kumar was only “going to feast his eyes” and did not participate in the yatra. He also commented on Nitish Kumar’s boast of winning more than 200 seats in the forthcoming assembly elections, asking him to concentrate on the yatra first before forming the government.

On the other hand, Congress has outrightly rejected Mamata Banerjee’s leadership of the India Alliance. Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Singh argued that Mamata’s political influence is limited to Bengal, and her party lacks the stature to lead on the national stage. Other Congress leaders, including Pappu Yadav, acknowledged Mamata’s respect in the political sphere but urged her to show humility in the face of such debates.

Also Read: JP Nadda Moves Motions For AIIMS Rishikesh And AIIMS Deoghar Membership Elections

Filed under

congress leader INDI alliance Lalu Yadav Backs Mamata Banerjee Lalu Yadav Stattement mamata banerjee Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement

Also Read

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox