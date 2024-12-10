Lalu Yadav Ready To Make Mamata Banerjee As Leader Of INDI Alliance

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has voiced strong support for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership of the India Alliance, dismissing objections raised by Congress. In a significant political statement, Lalu emphasized that Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership of the alliance, despite opposition from Congress.

Reacting to the continuing debate on the leadership of the India Alliance, Lalu Prasad Yadav said Congress objections would not stop the process, as he asserted, “Nothing will happen by Congress’s objection. Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership.” He said this at a time when his son Tejashwi Yadav also endorsed Mamata’s leadership.

The political imbroglio gained further force after Mamata Banerjee’s statement about her wish to lead the India Alliance. While she was conducting an interview on the outcome of elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, Mamata Banerjee had expressed that she can do a better job of leading this alliance if she were accorded the opportunity. All this set off a round of reactions within the precincts of politics.

#WATCH | Patna: Former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav says, “… Congress’s objection means nothing. We will support Mamata… Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA Bloc)… We will form the government again in 2025…” pic.twitter.com/lFjXGkKrPm — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2024

While Lalu Prasad Yadav gave Mamata his full support, his comments also went up to the proposed “Mahila Samvad Yatra” by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. When asked about the yatra, Lalu retorted with a touch of sarcasm saying that Nitish Kumar was only “going to feast his eyes” and did not participate in the yatra. He also commented on Nitish Kumar’s boast of winning more than 200 seats in the forthcoming assembly elections, asking him to concentrate on the yatra first before forming the government.

On the other hand, Congress has outrightly rejected Mamata Banerjee’s leadership of the India Alliance. Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Singh argued that Mamata’s political influence is limited to Bengal, and her party lacks the stature to lead on the national stage. Other Congress leaders, including Pappu Yadav, acknowledged Mamata’s respect in the political sphere but urged her to show humility in the face of such debates.

