Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Nadda moved the motion under Section 4G, read with Section 6(1) of the AIIMS Act, 1956, as amended by the AIIMS Amendment Act, 2012.

JP Nadda Moves Motions For AIIMS Rishikesh And AIIMS Deoghar Membership Elections

In a major legislative decision, BJP National President JP Nadda moved motions in the House for the election of members to the governing bodies of two premier All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) — Rishikesh and Deoghar.

AIIMS Rishikesh Membership Election

Nadda moved the motion under Section 4G, read with Section 6(1) of the AIIMS Act, 1956, as amended by the AIIMS Amendment Act, 2012.

He said:
“I rise to move that in pursuance of Section 4G read with Section 6(1) of the All India Medical Sciences Act, 1956, as amended, this House proceed to elect, in a manner directed by the Chairman, one member from amongst the members of the House to be a member of AIIMS Rishikesh, subject to the provisions of the Act.”

The motion was presented, debated, and then passed by the House.

Election of Membership of AIIMS Deoghar

After passing the first motion, Nadda moved a similar motion on AIIMS Deoghar. Quoting Section 4G, read with Section 6(3) of the amended AIIMS Act, he observed:
“I rise to move that in pursuance of Section 4G read with Section 6(3) of the All India Medical Sciences Act, 1956, as amended, this House proceed to elect, in a manner directed by the Chairman, one member from amongst the members of the House to be a member of AIIMS Deoghar, subject to the provisions of the Act.”

This motion was also moved and accepted without objection.

These motions would ensure to have a presence in AIIMS Rishikesh and Deoghar’s governing body, thus going in step with the institutional framework brought about under the AIIMS Act.

