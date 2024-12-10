Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Check What’s Inside Arvind Kejriwal’s Lavish Home Aka ‘Sheesh Mahal’ | WATCH

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva put out the video on social media, highlighting the high-end interiors and facilities at the residence.

The BJP has escalated its attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, releasing a video alleging extravagant renovations at his official residence on 6 Flagstaff Road, popularly known as the “Sheesh Mahal.” Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva put out the video on social media, highlighting the high-end interiors and facilities at the residence.

Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of misusing public funds in the lavish renovation, which reportedly cost around ₹45 crore in a time when many other public projects were stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He described the house as a “7-star resort,” pointing out expenses such as ₹1.9 crore for marble and lighting, ₹1.5 crore for civil work, and ₹35 lakh for gym and spa equipment.

The BJP accuses Kejriwal of spending on personal luxury rather than public welfare. “When the citizens were fighting for resources during the pandemic, the Chief Minister was spending on an opulent bungalow. This is an insult to the people of Delhi,” Sachdeva said.

The party has used the term “Sheesh Mahal” as a symbol of alleged extravagance, accusing Kejriwal of hypocrisy, given his earlier stance against government excesses.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has termed the renovation as a justified one due to the bad condition of the house. In fact, the bungalow was constructed in 1942 and had reportedly been in a dilapidated condition wherein the roof was leaking or collapsing. The Public Works Department allegedly recommended renovations after conducting the audit.

AAP rejected BJP’s claims as politically motivated, stating that the expenses approved were done in the interest of the safety of structures and not for comfort.

The issue has again sparked a political war between the parties as BJP is holding protests and questioning AAP of mis-governance over public funds, while AAP accused BJP for avoiding many crucial governance issues.

The debate has continued stirring public opinion, with questions being raised over transparency in government spending and the ethical responsibilities of public officials.

