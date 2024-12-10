Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Jobs For Laid Off Employees From ‘YesMadam’ Join THIS Company

The company, India’s third-largest food delivery app, extended an invitation to the laid-off employees, encouraging them to apply for various roles across its departments.

Jobs For Laid Off Employees From ‘YesMadam’ Join THIS Company

After YesMadam, a Noida-based firm, laid off over 100 employees following an internal mental health survey, Gurugram-based Magicpin stepped in to support those affected. The company, India’s third-largest food delivery app, extended an invitation to the laid-off employees, encouraging them to apply for various roles across its departments.

Madhav Sharma, Magicpin’s creative director, shared the initiative on LinkedIn, accompanied by a photo of two team members holding quirky placards. One placard read, “No madam. Stressed employees can perform! Because they care!”

The other outlined the company’s effort to offer positions, stating, “Magicpin invites laid-off employees to join across departments.” Sharma also shared the HR contact email to streamline applications.

The gesture has been widely appreciated, with many LinkedIn users praising the company’s empathy and initiative. One individual commented, “This is how you make a difference—by supporting employees in tough times. A great example for other organizations.” Another remarked, “Focusing on mental health and extending opportunities—this is leadership in action.”

The move also sparked criticism of YesMadam’s decision to terminate employees based on their acknowledgment of workplace stress. Many voiced concerns over the lack of support for mental health in workplaces. A commenter expressed frustration, saying, “Firing employees for admitting stress is not the answer. Companies need to address root causes and create healthier work environments.”

Sharma clarified that the opportunity wasn’t limited to YesMadam employees, encouraging anyone interested to send their resumes. Magicpin’s initiative highlights the importance of prioritizing employee well-being and fostering supportive workplace cultures.

