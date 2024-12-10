Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Air Quality Improves In Delhi Amid Heavy Wind, Turns From Very Poor' To 'Moderate'

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) improved by 116 points between Sunday and Monday, transitioning from the “very poor” to “moderate” category.

Air Quality Improves In Delhi Amid Heavy Wind, Turns From Very Poor’ To ‘Moderate’

Delhi’s air quality witnessed a remarkable turnaround over the weekend, driven by fast winds and light rainfall, resulting in one of the cleanest starts to December in years, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) improved by 116 points between Sunday and Monday, transitioning from the “very poor” to “moderate” category.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 302 (“very poor”), which improved to 186 (“moderate”) by Monday evening. This marked the fourth “moderate” air day this December—the highest for the month since 2015. However, the capital has yet to record a “good” or “satisfactory” air day in December.

Temperature and Meteorological Factors

The city also registered its lowest maximum temperature of the season at 21.6°C, three degrees below the average for this time of year. The minimum temperature rose slightly from 7.4°C to 8.2°C on Monday.

Strong northwesterly winds, clocking speeds of up to 18 km/hr on Sunday, coupled with light drizzle, helped disperse pollutants. Meteorologists attribute the improvement to snowfall in the Himalayas triggered by a western disturbance, which brought cooler days and nights to the plains.

AQI Monitoring Data

The AQI data, derived from 38 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi, revealed that most locations recorded “moderate” air quality. Shadipur station was the only exception, with a “very poor” AQI of 315. Lodhi Road station reported the lowest AQI of 113.

In previous Decembers, the number of “moderate” air days was lower, with only three recorded in 2022, 2019, and 2015. The lowest AQI in December, at 140 (“moderate”), was recorded on December 26, 2015.

Experts predict that while wind speeds may drop slightly to 8–10 km/hr in the coming days, the air quality is expected to remain relatively stable. The minimum temperature is forecast to dip to around 7°C on Tuesday and further to 6°C by midweek, potentially affecting pollution levels as colder conditions typically contribute to increased smog.

Despite the recent improvement, challenges remain as December historically sees pollution spikes in its latter half due to falling temperatures, stagnant air, and dense fog.

