Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Former Chief Minister Of Karnataka SM Krishna Passes Away At 92

SM Krishna, a towering figure in Indian politics and a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, passed away at his residence in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday.

Former Chief Minister Of Karnataka SM Krishna Passes Away At 92

SM Krishna, a towering figure in Indian politics and a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, passed away at his residence in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday. The 92-year-old leader had been battling age-related health issues for some time, his family confirmed.

Krishna breathed his last at 2:45 am. His mortal remains will be taken to Maddur, his hometown, later today, a family spokesperson said.

SM Krishna, who was born on May 1, 1932, in Maddur, Karnataka, had an entire five decades of career carving out a niche in public service. He is best remembered for his intellectual pursuits and administrative acumen in Karnataka politics and beyond.

Krishna pursued higher education at Maharaja’s College in Mysuru and the Government Law College in Bengaluru. He subsequently earned advanced degrees from Southern Methodist University in Texas and George Washington University in Washington, DC. As a Fulbright Scholar, Krishna was a rare blend of academic excellence and political acumen.
Krishna was the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004. During his period, he transformed Bengaluru into an international IT hub and gave it the title of India’s Silicon Valley due to his vision and leadership.

As India’s External Affairs Minister between 2009 and 2012 in the UPA government, Krishna worked on consolidating the international relations that promote India’s place in the global order. His other official positions include the Governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008 and that of Speaker in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly between 1989 and 1993.
A stalwart of the Congress Party, Krishna, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017 after making statements about ideological changes. He retired later, but not before the influence he had over the Karnataka politics was waned.

For his work, Krishna was given the Padma Bhushan, the country’s highest civilian honour in 2023.
This marks the end of an era with the passing of SM Krishna. His vision, commitment, and adaptability in keeping pace with the changing dynamics of governance and politics will always be remembered as an enduring legacy. Tributes from all sections of the political spectrum have poured in for this statesman who has devoted his life to public service and the betterment of his people.

