Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
PM Modi Extends Warm Greetings To Sonia Gandhi On Her Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed his birthday greetings to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, wishing her a long and healthy life.

“Greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. I pray for her long life and good health,” PM Modi wrote in a message on X (formerly Twitter).

Sonia Gandhi, a prominent figure in Indian politics, turned 78 on Monday. Known for her pivotal role in the Congress party, she holds the distinction of being its longest-serving president. Although she has stepped back from active political roles in recent years due to health concerns, Sonia Gandhi continues to serve as a Rajya Sabha MP and chairs the Congress Parliamentary Party.

The occasion highlights the tradition of leaders across party lines exchanging warm wishes, underscoring the mutual respect that often transcends political differences.

Also Read: 40 Schools Receive Bomb Threat Via Email, Know What’s Their Demand

Filed under

PM Modi sonia gandhi

