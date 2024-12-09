Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
40 Schools Receives Bomb Threat Via Email, Know What's Their Demand

Over 40 schools in Delhi, including Delhi Public School in RK Puram and GD Goenka Public School in Paschim Vihar, were evacuated on Monday following bomb threats received via e-mail.

Over 40 schools in Delhi, including Delhi Public School in RK Puram and GD Goenka Public School in Paschim Vihar, were evacuated on Monday following bomb threats received via e-mail. The Delhi Police later confirmed the threats were hoaxes after a thorough investigation found no suspicious objects on the premises.

Details of the Threats

The threatening emails, sent late Sunday night around 11:30 p.m., claimed bombs had been planted on school campuses and demanded a ransom of $30,000 to prevent explosions. In response, authorities immediately evacuated students and staff, declaring an emergency and closing the schools.

Delhi Police are working to trace the sender and determine the source of the email, including its IP location.

Previous Incidents and Rising Trends

This incident follows a similar wave of threats last month targeting several CRPF schools across the country, including two in Delhi and one in Hyderabad. On October 21, a CRPF school in Tamil Nadu received a bomb threat, prompting nationwide alerts. All of these threats were later confirmed as hoaxes.

On October 20, a blast at a CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini area caused significant damage to nearby shops and vehicles but resulted in no injuries. A pro-Khalistani group claimed responsibility for the incident via Telegram, leading police to request information from the platform about the source of the post.

Rising Frequency of Bomb Threats

Bomb threats have increasingly targeted not just schools but also airlines, hotels, and train stations across India. Most of these threats have been hoaxes, creating widespread panic and operational disruptions.

During the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol revealed a sharp increase in hoax threat calls to airlines, rising from 122 in 2023 to 994 in 2024—a staggering 714.7% increase. October 2024 recorded the highest number of such threats, with 666 calls, compared to 122 in June and just 15 in September and October 2023.

The Delhi Police continue to investigate this latest incident while emphasizing the need for stricter measures to curb the growing trend of hoax threats.

