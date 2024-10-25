Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
NIA Finds No Evidence Of Sabotage In Recent Train Derailments: Report

The NIA’s ongoing probe into recent train derailments has found no evidence of sabotage so far, officials confirm, though investigations continue into multiple railway incidents.

NIA Finds No Evidence Of Sabotage In Recent Train Derailments: Report

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found no indication of sabotage in recent train derailments across India, according to officials close to the matter. The NIA is currently conducting a preliminary inquiry (PE) into several railway incidents that raised concerns, but thus far, investigations have not uncovered any deliberate attempts to derail trains.

According to reports, the NIA has taken on at least four railway accidents for detailed examination. “We have so far not found any sabotage in the train derailment incidents, but the probe is continuing. We are looking into four such accidents as part of a PE,” he stated. The investigation remains active as the agency seeks to rule out any possible foul play behind these incidents.

Recent Cases Prompted Security Concerns

Over the past two months, railway security officials have reported several alarming incidents where obstacles—ranging from gas cylinders to boulders and broken rails—were discovered on tracks, potentially endangering passenger safety. In light of these occurrences, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the government’s commitment to railway safety. Speaking on September 24, he confirmed that the Indian Railways had enlisted the NIA’s assistance to investigate the incidents.

“The railway administration has taken the matter very seriously. We are in constant touch with state governments and their director generals of police, as well as home secretaries. NIA has also been involved,” Vaishnaw remarked.

Recent Incident Highlights

A few recent cases have drawn particular attention. On September 22, a driver operating a goods train between Kanpur and Prayagraj spotted a gas cylinder obstructing the track and managed to halt the train in time. On September 15, railway officials found a damaged cylinder and Molotov cocktail on the track just before the Kalindi Express was scheduled to pass through.

More recently, on October 12, the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a stationary freight train in Kavarapettai, Tamil Nadu, injuring nine passengers. Although this incident initially raised suspicion, the NIA’s ongoing review has yet to establish any foul play in the crash.

While the NIA has not found direct evidence of sabotage, railway authorities remain vigilant. Collaboration with local law enforcement and the NIA aims to strengthen track safety measures, ensuring that passengers can travel without risk.

