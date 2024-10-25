Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response On AAP’s Plea For Kejriwal’s Accomodation

Delhi HC has sought the Centre's response on AAP's plea for official accommodation for Arvind Kejriwal, following his resignation as Chief Minister.

Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response On AAP’s Plea For Kejriwal’s Accomodation

The Delhi High Court has called for a response from the Centre regarding a plea submitted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), seeking official accommodation for its convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. This request follows Kejriwal’s resignation as Chief Minister of Delhi.

In its plea, AAP argued that Kejriwal, as the convenor of a national party, is entitled to government housing in Delhi, in line with guidelines established by the Election Commission of India. The petition emphasized that Kejriwal vacated his previous residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, in a timely manner, adhering to all necessary protocols.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, presiding over the matter, has issued a notice to the relevant ministry and authorities to respond to AAP’s petition. The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 26.

MUST READ: New Delhi: CM Sukhu Visits ‘Himachal Niketan’ For Supporting Himachalis

Recently, Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha highlighted at a press conference that, according to the law, once a political party achieves national status, it is entitled to two key provisions: an operational office in the national capital and government accommodation for its national convenor.

Arvind Kejriwal has resided at his Civil Lines home since 2015. This property has attracted criticism in the past due to the substantial public funds allocated by the Public Works Department for refurbishments.

As the situation develops, all eyes will be on the upcoming court hearing, where the implications of AAP’s plea will be further scrutinized.

ALSO READ: MP GUV And CM Mohan Yadav Honor Teachers And Support Students With Rs 324 Cr Uniform Scheme

Filed under

AAP national party arvind kejriwal Delhi HC AAP Delhi High Court news
Advertisement

Also Read

US POLLS: THIS Publication Is Not Endorsing A Presidential Candidate For The First Time Since 1980s

US POLLS: THIS Publication Is Not Endorsing A Presidential Candidate For The First Time Since...

Is Elon Musk Talking To Putin? NASA Head Urges For Investigation

Is Elon Musk Talking To Putin? NASA Head Urges For Investigation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Emphasizes Education’s Role In Reducing Inequality

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Emphasizes Education’s Role In Reducing Inequality

India Announces Squad for South Africa Tour & Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India Announces Squad for South Africa Tour & Border-Gavaskar Trophy

NIA Finds No Evidence Of Sabotage In Recent Train Derailments: Report

NIA Finds No Evidence Of Sabotage In Recent Train Derailments: Report

Entertainment

Why Has Justin Timberlake Postponed Tour Dates?

Why Has Justin Timberlake Postponed Tour Dates?

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And Love

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox