Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response On AAP’s Plea For Kejriwal’s Accomodation

Delhi HC has sought the Centre's response on AAP's plea for official accommodation for Arvind Kejriwal, following his resignation as Chief Minister.

The Delhi High Court has called for a response from the Centre regarding a plea submitted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), seeking official accommodation for its convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. This request follows Kejriwal’s resignation as Chief Minister of Delhi.

In its plea, AAP argued that Kejriwal, as the convenor of a national party, is entitled to government housing in Delhi, in line with guidelines established by the Election Commission of India. The petition emphasized that Kejriwal vacated his previous residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, in a timely manner, adhering to all necessary protocols.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, presiding over the matter, has issued a notice to the relevant ministry and authorities to respond to AAP’s petition. The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 26.

Recently, Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha highlighted at a press conference that, according to the law, once a political party achieves national status, it is entitled to two key provisions: an operational office in the national capital and government accommodation for its national convenor.

Arvind Kejriwal has resided at his Civil Lines home since 2015. This property has attracted criticism in the past due to the substantial public funds allocated by the Public Works Department for refurbishments.

As the situation develops, all eyes will be on the upcoming court hearing, where the implications of AAP’s plea will be further scrutinized.

