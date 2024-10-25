MP GUV And CM Mohan Yadav Honor Teachers And Support Students With Rs 324 Cr Uniform Scheme

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honored educators at the state-level teachers’ felicitation ceremony held at the Golden Jubilee Hall of the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration in Bhopal. The event celebrated the contributions of teachers while also implementing financial support for students across the state.

Recognition of Excellence in Education

During the ceremony, 14 outstanding teachers were awarded the State-level Teacher Award for 2024. Additionally, two teachers who received the National Teacher Award in 2023 were honored alongside the winners of a state-level academic seminar. Each awardee received a shawl, a traditional fruit offering known as shriphal, a citation, and a monetary honorarium.

Moreover, teachers from CM Rise School Vinova Ratlam, recognized globally for their innovative practices by the international organization T-4 Education, were also celebrated for their achievements. The ceremony further recognized three students and their guiding teachers who excelled in the National INSPIRE Award competition, securing the first, fifth, and 31st positions.

Financial Support for Students

In a significant move to support students, Governor Patel and Chief Minister Yadav announced a transfer of ₹324 crores directly into the bank accounts of 54 lakh students enrolled in government primary and secondary schools. This funding is part of the Free Uniforms Scheme, aimed at ensuring that students have access to necessary clothing for their education.

In a post on X, CM Yadav expressed his appreciation for the teachers, stating, “Today, I participated in the ‘State-level Teacher Felicitation Ceremony’ alongside Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Academy of Administration, Bhopal, and congratulated the teachers for their remarkable work.” He highlighted the importance of the financial support, adding, “During the program, an amount of ₹324 crores was transferred to the bank accounts of 54 lakh students for uniforms.”

A Commitment to Education

The event not only celebrated the hard work and dedication of teachers but also reinforced the government’s commitment to improving educational resources for students in Madhya Pradesh. With such initiatives, the state aims to foster an environment where both educators and students can thrive.

