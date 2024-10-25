UP Bypolls: Akhilesh Yadav Predicts Historic Defeat For BJP Ahead

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav confidently predicts a historic defeat for the BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh bypolls, emphasizing unity with Congress under the INDIA bloc.

Exuding confidence, former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav announced on Friday that his party will achieve a significant victory in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh bypolls. He asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to face a “historic” defeat.

Yadav emphasized the collaborative efforts between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, stating, “Both parties are in the opposition, and we cannot afford to benefit anyone else. It is part of our strategy to fight together to strengthen the INDIA bloc.” He expressed optimism not just for the bypolls but also for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, affirming that “the Samajwadi Party will secure a historic result” and the BJP will experience a significant loss.

In a recent post on X, Yadav highlighted that candidates from the INDIA bloc will contest the bypolls under the Samajwadi Party’s symbol—the “cycle.” He remarked, “This is not just about winning seats; it’s about achieving victory.” The SP leader stressed that the joint candidates of the India Alliance will contest all nine available seats under the SP symbol, showcasing unity between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party in pursuit of a major win.

Yadav believes that this collaboration will mark a new chapter of success in the upcoming by-elections, with the polling body having announced the elections for nine out of ten vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for November 13. The only exception is the Milkipur seat in Ayodhya district.

The nine assembly seats participating in the bypolls include Meerapur, Kundarki, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, and Katehari. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Akhilesh Yadav’s statements reflect a strong belief in the power of coalition politics and a strategy aimed at dismantling the BJP’s dominance in Uttar Pradesh. As the election date approaches, the Samajwadi Party and Congress are gearing up for a battle that could reshape the political landscape of the state.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

