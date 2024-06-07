Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, 4 Others Sentenced to 7 Years in Arson Case

Kanpur – In a significant judicial decision, the MP MLA court in Kanpur sentenced Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, his younger brother Rizwan Solanki, and three other individuals to seven years in prison. Additionally, each convict was fined Rs 20,000. This ruling pertains to an arson case filed on November 8, 2022.

The case was initiated following an FIR lodged by Nazir Fatima at the Jajmau police station. She accused Irfan Solanki, his brother Rizwan, and three others of conspiring to set her house on fire, allegedly aiming to take over her land. The charges were brought under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 147 (rioting), 427 (mischief causing damage), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Prachi Shrivastav, the prosecution lawyer, commented on the court’s decision, stating, “All the sentences will run simultaneously. The maximum sentence is seven years. A total fine of Rs 30,500 has been imposed on each convict… I think the court’s order is justified.”

However, Irfan Solanki’s advocate, Karim Siddiqui, expressed his disagreement with the verdict. “The court observed that the prosecution has not been able to present any evidence… We do not agree with this judgement of the court,” he said.

On June 3, the court found Irfan Solanki guilty under sections 436, 427, 147, 504, 506, and 323 of the IPC. However, he was acquitted of charges under sections 386, 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offense committed in prosecution of common object), and 120B.

This case highlights ongoing legal battles and the complexities involved in high-profile arson and land dispute cases.

