UP CM Yogi Adityanath Summons All Ministers For Meeting Tomorrow

In the aftermath of the BJP’s underwhelming performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has summoned a crucial meeting with all ministers on Saturday. The gathering is scheduled for 11 AM at the Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, with the CM mandating the presence of all ministers.

This move comes as the INDIA bloc, spearheaded by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, delivered a substantial blow to the BJP-led NDA’s ambitious goal of winning ‘400 seats’ in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Unlike the 2014 and 2019 general elections, where the BJP achieved 62 and 71 seats respectively in Uttar Pradesh, the current figures show the BJP leading in only 33 seats. In contrast, the Samajwadi Party is leading in 37 seats, and the Congress in six.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to delve into an analysis of the factors contributing to the BJP’s decline in performance, despite the party’s previous successes in both Lok Sabha and assembly elections. This introspective discussion aims to pinpoint the underlying issues and strategize for future improvements.

In a related development, Yogi Adityanath announced the resumption of the ‘Janta Darshan’ program, which had been paused for the past two months due to the enforcement of the election model code of conduct. Starting Thursday, the CM will engage directly with the public every day from 9 AM to 2 PM, listening to their grievances and directing officials for immediate resolution.

READ MORE : Extended Congress Working Committee Meeting Scheduled For Saturday In Delhi

This initiative is designed to provide the people of Uttar Pradesh with an accessible platform to present their concerns to the Chief Minister and receive prompt solutions. By reinstating ‘Janta Darshan’, Adityanath aims to reinforce the government’s commitment to addressing public issues and enhancing administrative responsiveness.

The outcomes of these efforts and discussions will be crucial in shaping the BJP’s strategy and public engagement in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE UPDATES

Show Full Article