Lok Sabha Election 2024: Narendra Modi Elected As The Leader Of Lok Sabha, Leader Of The BJP & Leader Of NDA Parliamentary Party

Newly elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) convened at Parliament on Friday morning for discussions regarding cabinet formation ahead of the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. Tarun Chugh, the National General Secretary of the BJP, warmly greeted the newly elected MPs at the Samvidhan Sadan. Among those present were prominent figures such as Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Expressing gratitude to the voters, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai remarked, “NDA is forming a government for the third consecutive time.” Meanwhile, author-philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, who is relatively new to politics, shared her perspective, saying, “I am very new to this field. I don’t know this field. Maybe after a couple of years, I can talk about it.”

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath exchanged pleasantries with Sudha Murty upon arriving at the Parliament. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio conveyed his congratulations to PM Modi for his third term and the success of the NDA as a third-term government.

Reflecting on the electoral outcome, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed regret over winning only one seat in Goa, lamenting the loss of another seat. Earlier in the week, leaders of NDA parties held a meeting and unanimously elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader. PM Modi emphasized the NDA’s commitment to building a developed India.

Sources indicate that Narendra Modi is set to take oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9, though there is no official confirmation regarding the date of the ceremony. The Election Commission of India announced the results on Tuesday, with the BJP securing 240 seats and, along with its allies, reaching 293 seats. Supporting parties like Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Nitish Kumar’s JDU, which won 16 and 12 seats respectively, have bolstered the NDA’s numbers. In contrast, the INDIA bloc, comprising the Congress and its allies, commands 234 MPs in the new parliament, with the Congress securing 99 seats.

01:00 PM: Narendra Modi elected as the Leader of Lok Sabha, Leader of the BJP and Leader of NDA Parliamentary Party.

12:20 pm: Nitish Kumar speaks in the meeting and said, ” you know, next time when you come, this time we will see that some people have won here and there, next time everyone will lose, we are fully confident. All this talking without reason, has not done any work, Bihar and the country will progress a lot. Whatever is left, we will do everything. We are with you. I congratulate you.”

12: 15 pm: Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh has proposed Narendra Modi’s name as the leader of both the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha.

12: 13 pm: Narendra Modi will be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday, June 9, at 6 PM, announced BJP leader Pralhad Joshi during the NDA parliamentary party meeting.

12: 12 pm: Newly elected MPs, Chief Ministers, and other NDA leaders chanted ‘Modi-Modi’ during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament).

12:09: PM Modi welcomed in Parliament amid Vande Mataram, Modi-Modi chants

12:06 pm: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and other NDA leaders present at Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament) for NDA MPs meeting.

