Extended Congress Working Committee Meeting Scheduled For Saturday In Delhi

In a significant political development, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced that an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is scheduled for Saturday at 11 AM. This pivotal meeting will take place at Hotel Ashok, followed by a press briefing around 1 PM. The same day will also witness the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting, which includes all newly elected Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, at the Central Hall of Parliament at 5:30 PM. The day will conclude with a dinner at Hotel Ashok at 7 PM.

The upcoming CWC meeting holds immense importance as it follows a notable shift in the political landscape. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell short of the 272-seat majority mark required to form a government independently. This outcome has shifted the balance of power towards the allies, contrasting with the centralized government the BJP managed in 2014 and 2019. Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU), which secured 16 and 12 seats respectively, have extended their support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Congress, meanwhile, showcased substantial growth by winning 99 seats, a significant increase from the 52 seats it held in 2019. This resurgence underscores the party’s strengthening position as the main opposition force.

On the eve of these critical meetings, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaged with state party leaders and workers in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This gathering included Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. During this meeting, DK Shivakumar strongly advocated for Rahul Gandhi to be appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. Shivakumar emphasized, “We want Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi said to us today that we should win the hearts of people who didn’t vote for us.”

The Congress’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka further solidified its position, securing nine seats with a vote share of 45.43%. This success in Karnataka is a part of the broader trend of Congress’s improved performance nationwide.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP secured 240 seats, a significant decline from its 2019 tally of 303 seats. The BJP-led NDA won a total of 292 seats, while the opposition bloc, INDIA, surpassed expectations by crossing the 230-seat mark. This result has intensified the competition and reshaped the political scenario, challenging many predictions.

The extended CWC and CPP meetings are expected to address these recent developments and strategize the party’s next steps. With the balance of power shifting and the Congress gaining momentum, the outcomes of these meetings could have a profound impact on the future political landscape of India.

