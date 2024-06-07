Canada Has Called India As a Threat To Their Democracy. Amidst Deteoriating Relationship How The Two Countries Are Dependent On Each Other?

In a recent news, Canada has called India second biggest threat to its democracy after China. And this verbal spat from Canada has started since the murder of pro-khalistan terrorist Hardeep singh Nijaar in Canadian soil of Surrey, British Columbia.

The exact statement was released by the National security and intelligence Committe Parliamentarians and it said that “India has emerged as the second-most significant foreign interference threat to Canada’s democratic institutions and processes, dislodging Russia”, The Independent cited.

The report highlighted that “foreign interference efforts have slowly increased” and its efforts “extended beyond countering what is perceived as pro-Khalistani efforts in Canada”.

Now it is obviously expected that, the report will further deteriorate relations between the two nations. But, the question is could these two countries afford to have a distorted relationship. What benefits do they reap of each other?

1. Trade

According to a blog posted by Wilson Institute pm sept 23, 2023, The early progress trade agreement between (EPTA) was put on hold. And these negotitations were part of Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy, which listed the EPTA as a critical step towards larger comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) that would bolster trade ties between the two countries, he said.

As per PTI report, The halted trade negotiations have created tension in a bilateral trade partnership worth $17 billion. From 2012 to 2022, Canada’s merchandise trade with India witnessed substantial growth, with Canadian energy products exports and Indian consumer goods imports seeing significant increases. Delgado reported these developments,

2. Students

India has been the largest source country for international student in Canada i=since 2018. In 2022 their numbers surged by 47 per cent nearly to 320,000, constituting 40 per cent of the total overseas student population.

If the visa services stopped due to the mounting tensions between these two nations then it can affect families and students who wants to apply for fresh visa to return in India.

3. Travel

Indians in Canada have been facing a lot od racial hate crimes. Valid visa holders can travel to and fro from India to Canada.

For travel, Canada updates its travel advisory for India by saying, “Terrorism, militancy, civil unrest, and kidnapping pose a threat.” This advisory excludes travelling to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh,”. This warning comes amidst outrage over the death of the Khalistani leader.

4. Corporate Engagement

Over 600 Canadian companies, including prominent names like Bombardier and SNC Lavalin, have established a strong presence in India. Conversely, more than 30 Indian firms, including major IT companies such as TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, have invested billions of dollars in Canada, creating thousands of jobs in the process.

As tensions between the two nations continue to escalate, the consequences for trade, investment, and people-to-people ties remain uncertain. The international community will be closely watching how these events unfold and their potential impact on the broader India-Canada relationship.

