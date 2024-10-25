New Delhi: CM Sukhu Visits ‘Himachal Niketan’ For Supporting Himachalis

CM Sukhu inspects the under-construction "Himachal Niketan" in New Delhi, aimed at providing accommodation for Himachalis, and discusses road infrastructure with Union ministers.

On Friday evening, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the site of the under-construction “Himachal Niketan,” a five-storeyed building in Dwarka, New Delhi. This initiative aims to provide accommodation facilities for students and residents from Himachal Pradesh visiting the national capital. The project is being developed at an estimated cost of ₹57.72 crore, and CM Sukhu emphasized the importance of completing the construction on schedule.

Focus on Timely Completion

During his inspection, CM Sukhu directed officials to ensure that the project is completed within the specified timeline. The presence of senior state government officers underscored the commitment to seeing this facility come to fruition. The “Himachal Niketan” is expected to serve as a vital resource for Himachalis, helping them feel more connected to their home state while in the capital.

Meetings with Defence Minister and Union Ministers

Earlier on the same day, CM Sukhu held discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing various issues faced by residents in border areas. The Chief Minister stressed the need for improving road infrastructure in these strategically significant regions. Minister Singh assured full cooperation from the central government to support these initiatives.

CM Sukhu also met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to discuss critical infrastructure projects in Himachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister presented proposals for constructing four new road projects and emphasized the importance of a robust road network for facilitating tourism and overall state development.

Proposals for Road Improvements

In his discussions with Minister Gadkari, CM Sukhu advocated for the exploration of tunneling options by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to reduce maintenance costs. He also requested a review of the alignment of the Solan-Parwanoo road, pointing out the numerous blind spots and curves that contribute to frequent accidents. Additionally, he urged for the four-laning of the remaining portions of the Shimla-Mataur national highway.

The Union Minister responded positively to CM Sukhu’s requests, assuring him of full support for the state’s development initiatives.

Commitment to Development

Through these engagements, CM Sukhu is demonstrating a proactive approach to addressing the infrastructure needs of Himachal Pradesh. The construction of “Himachal Niketan” and the discussions with central ministers signal a commitment to enhancing the living conditions for Himachalis and improving the state’s connectivity and safety.

