Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has publicly criticized the Narendra Modi government following a recent surge of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. His statements come in the wake of a tragic ambush near Gulmarg, which resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and two civilian porters.

In a poignant post on X, Gandhi expressed his sorrow over the “cowardly attack” that targeted an army convoy, acknowledging the bravery of the soldiers who lost their lives. “The news of this attack is extremely saddening. I pay homage to the martyrs and extend my condolences to their bereaved families,” he wrote.

Gandhi did not hold back in his assessment of the NDA government’s policies, claiming they have failed to establish security and peace in the region. He pointed out that, despite the government’s assertions, Jammu and Kashmir remains under the constant threat of terror activities, with ongoing attacks against military personnel and targeted killings of civilians.

“The policies of the NDA government at the center have completely failed to establish security and peace in Jammu & Kashmir,” he stated, calling for immediate action to restore stability in the Valley. Gandhi urged the BJP-led central government to take responsibility for the deteriorating situation and ensure the safety of both military personnel and civilians alike.

The recent ambush occurred when terrorists opened fire on a convoy carrying members of a Rashtriya Rifles unit and civilian porters near Botapathri, approximately six kilometers from Gulmarg. This incident marks the latest in a troubling series of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, coinciding with the swearing-in of the region’s first elected government since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

Just hours before the ambush, a laborer from Uttar Pradesh was shot and severely injured in the Tral area of Pulwama district. The violence has escalated in recent weeks, with several incidents reported. On October 24, seven individuals, including six non-local laborers and a local doctor, were killed when terrorists opened fire at a construction site in Ganderbal district. Additionally, on October 18, a laborer from Bihar was found dead in the Shopian district after being shot, and earlier this month, the body of a territorial army soldier was discovered in Anantnag after he had been abducted.

As the situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains precarious, Rahul Gandhi’s comments highlight the growing concern over the safety and security of both military personnel and civilians in the region.

