Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘NDA Govt’s Policies Failed’, LoP Rahul Slams Centre Over Terror Attacks In J&K

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Modi government for failing to ensure security in Jammu and Kashmir following a deadly ambush near Gulmarg.

‘NDA Govt’s Policies Failed’, LoP Rahul Slams Centre Over Terror Attacks In J&K

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has publicly criticized the Narendra Modi government following a recent surge of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. His statements come in the wake of a tragic ambush near Gulmarg, which resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and two civilian porters.

In a poignant post on X, Gandhi expressed his sorrow over the “cowardly attack” that targeted an army convoy, acknowledging the bravery of the soldiers who lost their lives. “The news of this attack is extremely saddening. I pay homage to the martyrs and extend my condolences to their bereaved families,” he wrote.

Gandhi did not hold back in his assessment of the NDA government’s policies, claiming they have failed to establish security and peace in the region. He pointed out that, despite the government’s assertions, Jammu and Kashmir remains under the constant threat of terror activities, with ongoing attacks against military personnel and targeted killings of civilians.

“The policies of the NDA government at the center have completely failed to establish security and peace in Jammu & Kashmir,” he stated, calling for immediate action to restore stability in the Valley. Gandhi urged the BJP-led central government to take responsibility for the deteriorating situation and ensure the safety of both military personnel and civilians alike.

MUST READ: Maharashtra Polls 2024: Devendra Fadanvis Files Nomination From Nagpur South West Assembly

The recent ambush occurred when terrorists opened fire on a convoy carrying members of a Rashtriya Rifles unit and civilian porters near Botapathri, approximately six kilometers from Gulmarg. This incident marks the latest in a troubling series of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, coinciding with the swearing-in of the region’s first elected government since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

Just hours before the ambush, a laborer from Uttar Pradesh was shot and severely injured in the Tral area of Pulwama district. The violence has escalated in recent weeks, with several incidents reported. On October 24, seven individuals, including six non-local laborers and a local doctor, were killed when terrorists opened fire at a construction site in Ganderbal district. Additionally, on October 18, a laborer from Bihar was found dead in the Shopian district after being shot, and earlier this month, the body of a territorial army soldier was discovered in Anantnag after he had been abducted.

As the situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains precarious, Rahul Gandhi’s comments highlight the growing concern over the safety and security of both military personnel and civilians in the region.

ALSO READ: Jammu And Kashmir: Cable Car Gondola Ride Service Suspended Day After Terror Attack In Gulmarg

Filed under

Gulmarg ambush Jammu and Kashmir Rahul Gandhi terrorist attacks
Advertisement

Also Read

IDBI Bank Q2 Results: PAT Up 39% At Rs 1,836 Crore

IDBI Bank Q2 Results: PAT Up 39% At Rs 1,836 Crore

Here’s What We Know About Trump’s Upcoming Podcast With Joe Rogan

Here’s What We Know About Trump’s Upcoming Podcast With Joe Rogan

Construction of the World’s Largest Building ‘The Mukaab’ Begins: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Construction of the World’s Largest Building ‘The Mukaab’ Begins: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Putin Asserts That Deploying North Korean Troops Is Solely Russia’s Internal Matter

Putin Asserts That Deploying North Korean Troops Is Solely Russia’s Internal Matter

Why Is Lebanon Grey-Listed By Financilal Watchdogs?

Why Is Lebanon Grey-Listed By Financilal Watchdogs?

Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Teaser Drops: Vikrant Massey Returns as Fearless Journalist

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Teaser Drops: Vikrant Massey Returns as Fearless Journalist

What Role Will Brandon Sklenar Play In The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried?

What Role Will Brandon Sklenar Play In The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried?

Murder-For-Hire Charges Filed: Five Accused In Retaliation For King Von’s Murder

Murder-For-Hire Charges Filed: Five Accused In Retaliation For King Von’s Murder

Katy Perry vs. 85-Year-Old Veteran: The Shocking $5.5 Million Legal Battle Over A Santa Barbara Property

Katy Perry vs. 85-Year-Old Veteran: The Shocking $5.5 Million Legal Battle Over A Santa Barbara

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox