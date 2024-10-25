Jammu And Kashmir: Cable Car Gondola Ride Service Suspended Day After Terror Attack In Gulmarg

A terrorist attack near Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, has resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and two civilian porters, prompting the temporary shutdown of the Gondola cable car service as security measures are enhanced in the area.

In a tragic incident on Thursday, two soldiers and two civilian porters lost their lives due to a terrorist attack just six kilometers from Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. This region, known for its stunning landscapes and as a popular tourist destination, has been rocked by violence, raising concerns about safety for both visitors and locals.

The attack also resulted in injuries to another porter and a soldier, who are currently receiving medical treatment. Local authorities have confirmed that the Gondola cable car project in the Bota Pathri sector of Gulmarg has been temporarily shut down. This decision was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of tourists and staff in the area.

Officials are actively assessing the situation and have stated that the Gondola operations will resume once comprehensive security measures are established. “We are working closely with security agencies to address the ongoing situation,” a local police officer reported. In response to the attack, security forces have deployed drones and helicopters to survey the forested areas surrounding the incident, looking for any remaining threats.

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), which has alleged ties to the Jaish-E-Mohammed, has claimed responsibility for the attack via a statement circulating on social media. However, this claim has yet to be officially confirmed by the relevant authorities.

As the investigation unfolds, local officials are emphasizing the need for heightened security in tourist hotspots. The region’s rich history and natural beauty are overshadowed by this act of violence, prompting many to call for greater protective measures to ensure the safety of all who visit.

