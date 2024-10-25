Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Jammu And Kashmir: Cable Car Gondola Ride Service Suspended Day After Terror Attack In Gulmarg

A terrorist attack near Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, has resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and two civilian porters, prompting the temporary shutdown of the Gondola cable car service as security measures are enhanced in the area.

Jammu And Kashmir: Cable Car Gondola Ride Service Suspended Day After Terror Attack In Gulmarg

In a tragic incident on Thursday, two soldiers and two civilian porters lost their lives due to a terrorist attack just six kilometers from Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. This region, known for its stunning landscapes and as a popular tourist destination, has been rocked by violence, raising concerns about safety for both visitors and locals.

The attack also resulted in injuries to another porter and a soldier, who are currently receiving medical treatment. Local authorities have confirmed that the Gondola cable car project in the Bota Pathri sector of Gulmarg has been temporarily shut down. This decision was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of tourists and staff in the area.

MUST READ: Maharashtra Polls 2024: Devendra Fadanvis Files Nomination From Nagpur South West Assembly

Officials are actively assessing the situation and have stated that the Gondola operations will resume once comprehensive security measures are established. “We are working closely with security agencies to address the ongoing situation,” a local police officer reported. In response to the attack, security forces have deployed drones and helicopters to survey the forested areas surrounding the incident, looking for any remaining threats.

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), which has alleged ties to the Jaish-E-Mohammed, has claimed responsibility for the attack via a statement circulating on social media. However, this claim has yet to be officially confirmed by the relevant authorities.

As the investigation unfolds, local officials are emphasizing the need for heightened security in tourist hotspots. The region’s rich history and natural beauty are overshadowed by this act of violence, prompting many to call for greater protective measures to ensure the safety of all who visit.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Highlights Deepening India-Germany Relations

Filed under

Baramulla Gondola shutdown Gulmarg attack Jammu and Kashmir
Advertisement

Also Read

IDBI Bank Q2 Results: PAT Up 39% At Rs 1,836 Crore

IDBI Bank Q2 Results: PAT Up 39% At Rs 1,836 Crore

Here’s What We Know About Trump’s Upcoming Podcast With Joe Rogan

Here’s What We Know About Trump’s Upcoming Podcast With Joe Rogan

Construction of the World’s Largest Building ‘The Mukaab’ Begins: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Construction of the World’s Largest Building ‘The Mukaab’ Begins: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Putin Asserts That Deploying North Korean Troops Is Solely Russia’s Internal Matter

Putin Asserts That Deploying North Korean Troops Is Solely Russia’s Internal Matter

Why Is Lebanon Grey-Listed By Financilal Watchdogs?

Why Is Lebanon Grey-Listed By Financilal Watchdogs?

Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Teaser Drops: Vikrant Massey Returns as Fearless Journalist

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Teaser Drops: Vikrant Massey Returns as Fearless Journalist

What Role Will Brandon Sklenar Play In The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried?

What Role Will Brandon Sklenar Play In The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried?

Murder-For-Hire Charges Filed: Five Accused In Retaliation For King Von’s Murder

Murder-For-Hire Charges Filed: Five Accused In Retaliation For King Von’s Murder

Katy Perry vs. 85-Year-Old Veteran: The Shocking $5.5 Million Legal Battle Over A Santa Barbara Property

Katy Perry vs. 85-Year-Old Veteran: The Shocking $5.5 Million Legal Battle Over A Santa Barbara

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox